BullFrog AI Launches Preclinical Study to Investigate BF-114’s Potential in Battling Obesity

Dr. Randy Seeley, a recognized expert on novel treatments for obesity, to lead study

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the launch of a preclinical study to evaluate the efficacy of its drug candidate BF-114 in obesity. The study, which will be conducted in collaboration with Randy Seeley, Ph.D., the Henry King Ransom Endowed Professor of Surgery at Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of University of Michigan, and Director of the Michigan Nutrition Obesity Research Center, is designed to evaluate the ability of BF-114 to modulate obesity in an established animal model and to elucidate the mechanism of action (MOA). The study is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024 and will complement internal activities that leverage the Company’s AI platform to identify and address new pathways for targeting obesity and metabolic diseases.

BF-114 is a siRNA molecule that targets Beta-II Spectrin (SPTBN1) and has shown promising results in animal models for obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), all of which are areas of significant unmet medical need. Obesity affects over 40% of the US population and is associated with increased risk of heart disease and diabetes. Medical care costs for obesity-related health problems were estimated to be in excess of $170 billion in 2019.

“The market for obesity drugs is projected to exceed $77 billion by 2030, and pharmaceutical companies around the world have recognized the importance of targeting multiple pathways to treat this condition,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “Preclinical data suggest that BF-114 can have a significant impact on obesity and related metabolic conditions, and we look forward to working with Dr. Seeley, a recognized expert in the obesity field, to further define the extent and mechanism for this effect. Findings from this study will be key in helping to establish and progress discussions with potential pharmaceutical partners.”

“Obesity and related metabolic diseases represent a major health issue in the US and around the world,” said Seeley. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with the team at BullFrog AI to make progress on BF-114 in the hopes that we can begin to bring new and effective treatment modalities beyond what is currently available to bear on these diseases.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company that creates and analyzes networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Through its partnerships with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

