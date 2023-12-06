In-vitro Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 154.8 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The In-vitro Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 126.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 154.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 2.2%.

IVD tests are done on samples like blood or tissue to monitor a person's health and detect diseases. They can help identify patients who will benefit from specific treatments, using advanced techniques like next-generation sequencing to analyze genomic variations.

The in vitro diagnostics industry has seen significant technological advancements in recent years. The market is expected to grow due to the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, the aging population, and automated diagnosis systems that provide accurate diagnoses. The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and awareness about personalized medicines is also driving the market. Diagnostic test results impact around 70% of clinical decisions.

The number of people diagnosed with cancer is expected to rise, which means there will be a greater need for personalized treatments and tests. This will have a positive impact on the market for in-vitro diagnostics. In 2022, the American Cancer Society predicts that there will be around 1.9 million new cases of cancer, and approximately 610,000 people will die from the disease.

Segmentation Overview:

The global in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into product & services, technique, application, end-user, and region. Immunodiagnostics dominates the in-vitro diagnostics market, aiding medical professionals in predicting chronic diseases and developing medications. Due to increased prevalence and early detection awareness, the cancer segment leads the global market.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:

The global in-vitro diagnostics market growth is anticipated to have a CAGR of 2.2% by 2032.

The prevalence of cancer cases and the rising adoption of personalized medicine for treating cancer and other chronic illnesses are driving the global in-vitro diagnostics market. The market for in vitro diagnostics products is expanding owing to the launch of new products by leading players in the industry.

North America dominates the market due to a well-integrated healthcare system and raising awareness.

Some prominent players in the in-vitro diagnostics market report include Pfizer Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Roche.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Pfizer and Valneva Complete Recruitment for Phase 3 VALOR Trial for Lyme disease Vaccine Candidate, VLA15.

- GSK announces positive results from DREAMM-7 head-to-head phase III trial for Blenrep in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Product & Services: Reagents & Consumables, Instruments

By Technique: Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others

By Application: Infectious Disease, Cancer, Cardiac Disease, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Medical Institutes and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

