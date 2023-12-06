Tickeron Unveils Innovative AI-Powered Robots for Mid-Cap Stocks with Inverse ETF Hedging

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, a leader in the field of automated stock trading solutions for retail investors, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough in the world of active trading. The company has released a groundbreaking line of AI-powered trading robots meticulously designed to cater to mid-cap stocks, offering a unique hedge using Inverse Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This innovative approach addresses the long-standing challenge of active trading in the US stock market without resorting to short positions.

Ever since its inception, Tickeron has been keenly aware of the demands from users for a reliable solution that facilitates active trading in the US stock market without the reliance on short positions. Recognizing the inherent risks associated with trading long positions exclusively, Tickeron's quantitative team embarked on a mission to create a secure and viable alternative. The result is an ingenious use of Inverse or "Bearish" ETFs, enabling traders to open long positions exclusively while ensuring robust insurance during market corrections.

At the heart of this groundbreaking line of robots lies a sophisticated algorithm that combines fundamental and technical analysis, composed of two core components:

1. Comprehensive Stock Selection System: Tickeron's team of quants has seamlessly fused classical methods, including Benjamin Graham's fair value analysis, with contemporary approaches to evaluate business performance. Proprietary trend recognition models, alongside advanced price analysis techniques like seasonality and Hurst exponential analysis, form a potent system for identifying mid-cap stocks with the potential for substantial price growth with hedge.

2. Inverse ETF Hedging Algorithm: The new line of robots incorporates a unique algorithm that opens long positions on Inverse ETFs during the early stages of market corrections. This strategic use ensures effective compensation for potential drawdowns in shares, fostering stable performance and reducing risk.

"This line of robots marks the initial step in our journey to craft a versatile toolkit designed specifically for traders committed to long positions only. Our objective is to employ Inverse ETFs exclusively as a formidable safeguard against market corrections. As we conclude this phase, we've noticed a reduction in the development time of our mathematical models, owing to the sophistication of our algorithm development platform. This efficiency enables us to offer top-tier products that cater to traders of all levels, from newcomers to seasoned professionals," elucidated Dr. Sergey Savastiouk, CEO, and Founder of Tickeron.

With the introduction of these AI-powered robots, Tickeron continues to push the boundaries of trading innovation, providing traders with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the US stock market with confidence and security. For more information about Tickeron and its cutting-edge AI trading solutions, please visit Tickeron.com.





About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace serving traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. We have developed tools such as the Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, and the Trend Prediction Engine that empower advanced traders to conduct sophisticated financial market analysis. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit our website. Stay updated with Tickeron by following us on Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts have certain limitations, which can be reviewed on our website before making any investment. Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in securities carries significant risks, including the risk of losing the entire investment.