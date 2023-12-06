Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Prepares for Silk Production Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, today announced that its senior management team is en route to Vietnam to prepare for the spring rearing season. They will meet with the team from its wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, third party contractors, and government officials, including provincial leadership.



This trip will lay the ground work for the upcoming spring rearing season, strengthening its team, and preparing its facilities. The Company is leveraging the winter offseason to align its staff and contractors to ensure ideal conditions for the launch of the 2024 season. Senior management will also meet with hatcheries and spinners to look for opportunities to expand the Company’s integration into the supply chain and to vet additional production locations and partners, for 2024 and beyond.

Kraig Labs U.S. team just concluded a very productive month of onsite work with its senior sericulture consultant for India. Following up on that work, management plans to implement advanced rearing protocol across all of its operations domestically and overseas. The Company also plans to bring these consultants to Vietnam in the spring of 2024 to work directly with its production team as the Company builds out its capabilities.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

