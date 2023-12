Silver Mining Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, and Trends Forecast Analysis Report

India, Pune, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Silver Mining Market size is anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand from industrial fabrication. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Silver Mining Market, 2022-2029”. Silver mining is the process of extracting precious metal silver. Silver is rarely discovered in its pure form as nuggets, but it is more commonly found in mixtures with arsenic, antimony, sulfur, or chlorine, as well as in other ores such as argentite.

Industry Developments

October 2019: It was announced that silver output in Asia has climbed to 5809 tonnes, which is the highest increase in the world.

Drivers & Restraints –

Application in Industrial Fabrication to Fuel the Market Growth

Silver may be used in industrial fabrication since it is the best electrical and thermal conductor. Multilayer ceramic capacitors, silvered film, membrane switches, conductive adhesives, electrically heated automotive windshields, and the fabrication of thick-film pastes are just a few of the applications for industrial silver in electronics. However, silver mining has a significant environmental impact since it causes a lot of erosion and contaminates groundwater and soil with chemicals used in the mining process that may impede the silver mining market growth.

COVID-19 Impact -

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a range of effects on commodity markets. Isolated outbreaks and government-mandated shutdowns have harmed company operations, and demand for many commodities is low, with lower near-term demand on the horizon. Furthermore, stringent policies resulted in the shutting of production and manufacturing units during the event of lockdown which led to restricting mining activities. These factors ultimately had a negative impact on the market.

Segmentation -

On the basis of type, the market is primarily bifurcated into pure silver and others. Silver mining can be divided into fine silver and other types depending on the type. German silver is well-known for its toughness, hardness, and corrosion resistance, whereas Britannia silver is substantially softer than sterling, and while sterling silver has been allowed for use by silversmiths, Britannia silver has remained an optional standard for hallmarking since then. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage –

The report covers extensive information on the silver mining industry. It comprises data on the regional growth of the market, restraining and driving factors, growth opportunities and strategies adopted by prominent key players in order to sustain in the market for a longer period. Furthermore, the report also consists of information on the cumulative COVID-19 impact on the market to offer a clear perspective to key players for future reference in order to make better business decisions.

Regional Insights –

Latin America to Maintain its Global Mining Share in Coming Years

Latin America is expected to maintain its silver mining market share in the coming years due to the availability of silver mines, but Mexico is the top country in the world due to the presence of the world's largest silver mines with higher grades. Peru is also a major player in the region, having mined roughly 4,508 tonnes of silver in 2018. Furthermore, due to increased mining activities and growing demand for silver in jewelry and industrial applications, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR in the coming years. China is the dominant country in the region, because of the increased need for silver in the manufacture of decorations and coinage, followed by India. The Middle East and Africa had a minimal market share because of the low quality of silver mines.

Competitive Landscape -

Key Players to Adopt Several growth Strategies

Prominent players such as Asahi Refining, Hindustan Zinc, Newmont Goldcorp Fresnillo plc, Glencore, and others are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and new inventions to sustain in the market for a longer duration.

List of Key Players in the Market:

Hindustan Zinc

Asahi Refining

Glencore

Newmont Goldcorp Fresnillo plc

KGHM, Pan American Silver

Hochschild Mining plc

Polymetal International plc

Minas Buenaventura SAA

First Majestic

Volcan

Endeavour Silver

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Hecla Mining Company

Report Coverage:

The upcoming research report includes secondary and primary sources to provide a holistic view. The report consists of government websites, SEC filings annual reports, press releases, journals, studies published by the leading organization. The report also deep dives into top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide a birds-eye-view of product mapping. The report also deep-dives into opportunities, drivers, restraints and trends that could bring a paradigm shift in the landscape.

