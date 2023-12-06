ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Publication Showing AIM2 and NLRP3 Inflammasomes Promote Atherosclerosis in Diabetes, Supporting IC 100’s Rationale for Targeting ASC to Inhibit Multiple Inflammasome Pathways

Atherosclerosis, an inflammatory disease characterized by buildup of cholesterol, lipids, and other substances (plaque) in arteries leading to heart attack and stroke, is accelerated in patients with diabetes.



The study published in Diabetes demonstrates that AIM2 and NLRP3 inflammasome activation leads to development of atherosclerotic lesions in diabetic mice.

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which inhibits multiple inflammasome pathways (including NLRP3 and AIM2) to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation that is pathogenic in numerous diseases.



WESTON, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, announces publication of an article in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes, demonstrating that AIM2 and NLRP3 inflammasome activation contributes to development of atherosclerosis in two different animal models of type 1 diabetes.

In the paper titled, “Hematopoietic NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasomes promote diabetes-accelerated atherosclerosis, but increased necrosis is independent of pyroptosis,” the authors studied mouse models of type 1 diabetes and atherosclerosis. Following are key findings reported in the paper:

Diabetic animals demonstrated activation of inflammasome pathways, based on increased levels of plasma IL-1β and IL-18, and elevated levels of cleaved caspase- 1 in the peritoneal cavity fluid. Each of the two different type 1 diabetes models exhibited similar levels of plasma IL- 1β and IL-18 and similar aortic lesion sizes and severity.

Diabetic mice deficient in NLRP3 and/or AIM2 had reduced aortic lesion size compared to diabetic controls, indicating that NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation contributes to atherosclerotic lesion development.

Results are consistent with other animal model studies showing deficiencies in essential inflammasome components, such as NLRP3, AIM2, ASC, and caspase-1, appear to protect against atherosclerosis.

To read the article, Click Here.

“The research published in Diabetes reinforces that inhibition of multiple types of inflammasomes, not just NLRP3, may be required to effectively control inflammation in diseases, such as atherosclerosis, in which activation of more than one type of inflammasome is pathogenic,” commented Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation contributing to numerous diseases.” To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here.

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

