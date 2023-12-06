Smart Home Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 20.1%

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Home Market size was valued at USD 80.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 338.28 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Smart Home Market Forecast, 2024-2030."





Notable Industry Development:

January 2023 - Apple is developing a new tablet that is similar to its famous iPad but comes at a lower price, and an updated version of its Apple T.V. These efforts are being made to expand its footprint in the smart home market share. This development is being seen as a challenge to Google and Amazon, which are currently dominating the voice-enabled smart home device space.

Key Takeaways

Smart Home Market size in North America was USD 27.06 Billion in 2022

Surge in Adoption of Home Automation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Market Growth

Increasing Deployment of Energy-efficient and Interoperable Smart Home Systems to Propel Market Growth

By Housing Type Analysis: Increasing Adoption of Apartments and Multifamily Dwellings to Support Market Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Smart Home Market are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Inc. (U.S.), Centrica Connected Home Limited (U.K.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Schneider Electric SE (France), Sony Corporation (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 338.28 billion Base Year 2022 Smart Home Market Size in 2022 USD 80.21 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Device Type, Housing Type and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Usage of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices to Boost Market Expansion

IoT devices are becoming one of the critical drivers of the market growth. Homeowners can benefit from IoT-based devices as they possess energy-saving features. The GSMA Intelligence predicts that the global IoT connections will reach around 25 billion by 2025, an increase from 10.3 billion in 2018. This factor will also increase the clusters of sensors, devices, and things that will communicate through high-speed technology such as 5G. Such a strong penetration of IoT devices will support the market expansion.

Many leading companies are concentrating on developing IoT platforms and related technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, that can be integrated into smart appliances. This factor is predicted to expand the global market in the future.

The market might get hampered by the rising risk of cyberattacks in high-end connected technologies. There are several security threats that can hinder the deployment of smart home technologies. This factor might slow the market growth during the forecast period.





Segmentation

By Device Type

Safety and Security Devices

Energy and Water Control

Climate Control

Lighting Control

Consumer Electronics

By Housing Type

Multifamily Dwelling

Single Family Dwelling

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America may capture a sizeable market share during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the notable presence of major companies including Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Ltd., and Sony Corporation in this market. Also, factors, such as increasing deployment of core communication technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter, NFC, and the upcoming 5G network, are boosting the market growth in the region.





Quick Buy - Smart Home Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Develop Innovative Security and Energy Consumption Monitoring Devices

The major players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Schneider Electric S.E., and Samsung Group, amongst others. These organizations are investing in a wide range of R&D programs to offer advanced products and services to their clients.

For instance, in May 2021, Schneider Electric announced plans to incorporate the new 'Matter' connectivity standard and use the same in its connected home and buildings portfolio. The unified connection protocol, previously called CHIP (Connected Home over I.P.), was renamed as ‘Matter’, an open source technology than can adapt to a broader spectrum of smart building and home solutions. This interoperable technology can be used in lighting, speakers, security systems, locks, routers, and HVAC controls.





