Global Bag-in-Box Container Market Size to worth USD 7.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bag-in-Box Container Market Size to Grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period

The market for Bag-in-Box containers has seen enormous growth in recent years for a variety of reasons. Growing need for efficient and environmentally friendly packaging choices, particularly in the food and beverage industry, is a significant contributing factor. Longer shelf life, fewer packaging waste, and ease of use are all advantages of bag-in-box packaging. The use of bag-in-box packaging as an alternative to traditional glass bottles is growing more popular in the wine industry. Customers appreciate how simple it is and how it provides a cheap and ecologically friendly alternative. In addition to wine, juices, liquid dairy products, and even other non-food items are frequently packaged in bags-in-boxes. Bag-in-Box containers are used by businesses because they are efficient for storage and delivery.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Bag-in-Box Container Market Size By Application (Food & Beverage, Industrial Liquids, Household Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast."

Bag-in-Box Container Market Price Analysis

When examining prices in the Bag-in-Box container market, a number of factors must be taken into consideration. These could be the type and calibre of the materials used, the size and capacity of the container, any additional features like dispensing mechanisms, and the reputation of the manufacturer's brand. Industry advancements, market trends, and supply-demand concerns can also have an impact on pricing. The cost of Bag-in-Box containers often varies according on the size of the purchase. Economies of scale may result in lower costs per unit for larger orders. Containers intended for specific functions, such as those that need strong barrier properties to preserve wine, could have a different cost than those for less delicate commodities, similar to how material choice can effect pricing.

Bag-in-Box Container Market Opportunity Analysis

The growing global focus on sustainability creates a significant opportunity for Bag-in-Box containers. Businesses that employ environmentally friendly packaging stand to gain from consumers' increased desire for products with less of an adverse impact on the environment. Bag-in-Box packaging has the potential to expand into new product categories even though it is usually employed for beverages. Due to their versatility, these containers can be used for a variety of liquid and even semi-liquid products, which opens up opportunities for enterprises outside the food and beverage industry. International growth potential exists for the Bag-in-Box container market. As emerging market industries embrace cutting-edge packaging strategies, manufacturers have the opportunity to diversify into new markets and satisfy the shifting needs of various consumer bases.

The ability of bag-in-box packaging to protect contents from factors like light and air, which can lessen the nutritional value and freshness of natural food products, is well known. Customers seeking minimally processed and natural goods are drawn to packaging solutions that maintain the products' integrity. Bag-in-box packaging frequently increases the shelf life of food products, reducing the need for artificial preservatives. By attracting customers who desire natural foods with longer freshness periods, this helps to decrease food waste and improve sustainability. Bag-in-Box containers appeal to customers who are concerned about the environment because they use less material and leave a lower carbon impact.

Consumer perception and tradition have a big impact on packaging choices. Because they are more modern than conventional packaging forms like those, Bag-in-Box containers may face resistance from consumers habituated to the perceived quality and authenticity of older packaging options like cans or glass bottles. Businesses may have to pay up front costs if they choose to migrate to Bag-in-Box packaging. Some businesses may find it challenging to invest in or transition to new manufacturing lines and equipment, particularly smaller ones with limited resources. Despite the many claims that Bag-in-Box containers are environmentally friendly, recycling and waste management issues still remain. The recycling infrastructure for this type of packaging might not be as widespread or efficient in some places, which could have an effect on the sustainability narrative.

Insights by Region

Europe is anticipated to dominate the Bag-in-Box Container market from 2023 to 2032. The European wine business has made extensive use of the Bag-in-Box packaging format. This trend is being promoted in order to reduce packaging costs, increase shelf life, and provide consumers with more practical and eco-friendly packaging options. The majority of European consumers significantly favour environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Due to its potential for reducing environmental impact and recyclable nature, Bag-in-Box containers fulfil this demand well. A number of products are suitable for bag-in-box packaging because of its portability and ease. Customers are drawn to this aspect, particularly in European markets where on-the-go consumption is common.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Sales of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are increasing rapidly across the Asia-Pacific region. Bag-in-Box containers are becoming more prevalent in this environment due to their accessibility, convenience, and ability to preserve liquids. As lifestyles in the Asia-Pacific region evolve, there is a growing need for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions. Due to their characteristics that enable product distribution quick and easy, Bag-in-Box containers are flexible enough to react to shifting client preferences and their need for convenience in their busy lifestyles. Similar to Europe, the wine and spirits industry in the Asia-Pacific has shown interest in Bag-in-Box packaging.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Bag-in-Box Container Market include Amcor Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Liquibox, Scholle IPN, CDF Corporation, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, CENTRAL PACKAGE & DISPLAY, Accurate Box Company, Inc, TPS Rental System Ltd., Optopack Ltd, Zarcos America, Aran Group, BiBP SP. z O.O, Hangzhou Hansin New Packing Material Co., Ltd, and Others

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, Sealed Air stated that its acquisition of Liquibox had finalised.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Bag-in-Box Container Market, Product Analysis

Food & Beverage

Industrial Liquids

Household Products

Bag-in-Box Container Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

