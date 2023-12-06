Small Engine Market to be Worth USD 10.3 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global small engine market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of small engine are slated to total US$ 10.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

The burgeoning trend of electric small engines, particularly in urban settings, shapes market dynamics due to their noise reduction and eco-friendliness. Integrating small engines in autonomous machinery and drones for various industrial applications propels market expansion.

The demand for micro-mobility solutions like e-bikes and scooters with small engines significantly contributes to market growth. Advancements in biofuel-powered small engines and their adoption in emerging economies for rural electrification and off-grid power generation introduce a new dimension to the market.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT solutions into small engines for predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics enhances their efficiency and performance, unlocking new opportunities in the small engine market.

Small Engine Market: Competitive Landscape





The small engine market displays robust competition among key players such as Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

These industry leaders continuously innovate, offering various small engines for multiple applications, including lawnmowers, generators, and power equipment. Emerging contenders like Kohler Co. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. intensify competition with advanced technologies and eco-friendly solutions.

With a focus on fuel efficiency, durability, and performance, companies engage in strategic collaborations, product diversification, and R&D efforts, reflecting the market's dynamism and commitment to meeting diverse consumer needs across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kohler

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Lifan Power USA

Kubota Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tillotson

Key Findings of the Market Report

Petrol remains the leading energy resource for small engines due to its widespread availability and versatile application range.

Lawn Mower applications lead the small engine market due to their widespread use in residential and commercial landscaping.

Internal petrol combustion engines lead the small market due to their versatility and widespread application.





Small Engine Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing use of small engines in lawnmowers, garden equipment, and power tools drives market growth in residential applications.

Growing industrialization in developing regions boosts demand for small agriculture, construction, and power generation engines.

Innovations in engine efficiency, emissions reduction, and smart technologies fuel market expansion.

Demand for environmentally friendly engines leads to the development of cleaner and more sustainable small engine solutions.

The rising popularity of recreational vehicles and outdoor activities contributes to the small engine market's growth and diversification.

Global Small Engine Market: Regional Profile

North America dominates the small engine market due to high demand across residential and commercial sectors. Key players like Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Kohler Co. drive innovation in lawnmowers, power equipment, and portable generators, catering to the region's diverse needs.

Europe witnesses steady growth in the small engine market, propelled by increasing demand for garden equipment, portable power tools, and recreational vehicles. Companies like Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and STIHL Group lead the market with innovative and efficient engine solutions, addressing stringent environmental regulations and sustainability concerns.

Asia Pacific emerged as a significant player in the small engine market, driven by rising industrialization and demand for small engines in agriculture, construction, and power generation. Companies such as Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. cater to the region's diverse applications, focusing on performance, reliability, and technological advancements to meet growing market demands.

Product Portfolio

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. offers various products, including motorcycles, marine products, power sports equipment, and motorized vehicles, catering to multiple industries. Their innovative and reliable solutions emphasize performance, durability, and cutting-edge technology for global consumers.

Lifan Power USA manufactures and distributes power equipment such as generators, engines, pressure washers, and water pumps. Their products prioritize quality, efficiency, and durability, serving residential, commercial, and industrial needs with dependable power solutions.

Kubota Corporation provides an extensive portfolio of agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines, and utility vehicles. Their innovative solutions focus on productivity, sustainability, and reliability, catering to diverse sectors globally and contributing to efficient and modernized operations.

Small Engine Market: Key Segments

By Energy Resource

Liquid Filling Petrol

Diesel

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Liquid Petroleum Gas

Others (Kerosene, etc.)

By End Use

Lawn Mower

Snow Blower

Garden Tiller

Chainsaw

Go Cart

Pressure Washer

Water Pump

Others (Weed Trimmer, etc.)

By Type of Engine

Internal Petrol Combustion

Internal Diesel Combustion

Compressed Natural Gas Engine

Hybrid Engine

Others (Liquefied Petroleum Gas Engine, etc.)

By Engine Displacement

Up to 100 CC

100 CC to 200 CC

200 CC to 400 CC

Above 400 CC

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Recreational Parks

Educational Institutions

Hotels

Office Complexes

Others (Hospital, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

