Global Dental Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental market size was USD 36.08 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to expand from USD 38.21 billion in 2023 to USD 65.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% over the projected period. Numerous advantages connected with endodontic and periodontal services are what are fueling the increase. The treatments are almost painless and economical.

Rising oral disorders, particularly periodontal disease, tooth decay, and malocclusion, drive global demand for prosthetics, implants, and intraoral scanners. For example, half of U.S. adults had gum disease in 2020.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Dental Market, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) acquired Osteogenics Biomedical Inc., a company involved in the development of innovative regenerative solutions for clinicians involved in implant dentistry.





Key Takeaways:

The growth of the dental market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the growing awareness about the importance of oral health.

The dental market is segmented by product type, application, and end-user.

The key players in the dental market are 3M, Align Technology, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, and Straumann Holdings AG.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The dental market is facing some challenges, such as the high cost of dental care, the shortage of dentists, and the increasing popularity of over-the-counter dental products.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the dental market are 3M (U.S.), , Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), ZImvie (Zimmer Biomet) (U.S.), Coltene (Switzerland), A.B. Dental (Israel), BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.), VATECH (South Korea).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 65.23 Billion Base Year 2022 Dental Market Size in 2023 USD 38.21 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 195





Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Rise Due to Soaring Advancements in Products

Leading industry participants are focused on the adoption of a series of technological advancements such as machine learning and artificial intelligence for enhancing the quality of their products. These steps are expected to propel dental market growth over the forecast period.

However, the market expansion could be affected by the limited reimbursement and the high cost of treatment of the product.

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of dental diseases: The increasing incidence of dental issues like caries, periodontitis, and malocclusions fuels the demand for dental care services and products.

Growing demand for aesthetic dental procedures: The desire for enhanced oral aesthetics drives the demand for cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening, orthodontics, and dental implants.

Technological advancements: Technological innovations, such as digital imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and 3D printing, improve dental diagnostics, treatment efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Restraints:

High cost of dental care: The high cost of dental procedures, particularly specialized treatments, can limit access to dental care for certain individuals.

Limited reimbursement coverage: Inadequate dental insurance coverage can hinder patients' ability to afford necessary dental treatments.

Dental anxiety and fear: Dental anxiety and fear can deter individuals from seeking regular dental care, leading to delayed treatment and potential complications.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Type

Dental Consumables

Dental Equipment

By End-user

Solo Practices

DSO/ Group Practices

Others

By Geography

North America (By Type, By End-user, and By Country)

Europe (By Type, By End-user, and By Country/Sub-region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By End-user, and By Country/Sub-region)

Latin America (By Type, By End-user, and By Country/Sub-region)

Middle East & Africa (By Type, By End-user, and By Country/Sub-region)





Dental Consumables Segment to Depict Substantial Growth Owing to Rising Adoption of Clear Aligners

By type, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. Of these, the dental consumables segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is due to the surging demand for invisible orthodontics and the prevalence of malocclusion in the region.

Solo Practices Segment to Gain Prominence Driven by Increasing Adoption by Dentists

Based on end-users, the market is trifurcated into DSO/group practices, solo practices, and others. The solo practices segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to depict appreciable growth over the study period. The rise is propelled by an increase in the number of dentists adopting solo practices.

By geography, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report gives coverage of the vital trends boosting the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. It further offers an analysis of the significant factors impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. Additional aspects driving industry growth comprise an increase in the adoption of merger agreements, acquisitions, and other initiatives by leading industry participants.





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Leading Region Driven by Growing Adoption of Advanced Products

The North America dental market share is anticipated to dominate the market over the study period. This is on account of the extensive adoption of advanced products and an upsurge in the launch of new solutions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the estimated period. The escalation is due to the growing implant adoption and soaring public awareness associated with oral health.

The Europe market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the projected period. The surge is propelled by an increase in the number of teenagers and adults and the extensive occurrence of malocclusion in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Leading market players are focused on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their industry positions. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the formation of alliances. Additional steps comprise an escalation in research activities and the rollout of new products.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The Dental Market?

Dental Market size Is USD 38.21 billion in 2023.

How Fast is the Dental Market Growing?

The Dental Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





