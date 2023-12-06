Oracle Garden Introduces New Solutions paving the way for the Future of Decentralized AI

Istanbul Turkey, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle Garden is an emerging digital company in the fusion of advanced Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology and blockchain. In the latest development, the company has announced the launch of innovative solutions that aims to change the landscape of decentralized artificial intelligence.



The newly introduced solutions by Oracle Garden are as follows:

Oracle Garden AI Chatbot: Oracle Garden introduces a Text-Based Web3 AI Chatbot, integrated into its ecosystem. Driven by the powerful Oracle Garden AI, the Chatbot offers a dynamic and intuitive interface, ensuring a versatile user experience.

AI Image Generator: Oracle Garden develops its AI Image Generator, a solution set to transform visual content creation in the decentralized digital economy. This tool addresses the increasing demand for dynamic and visually captivating content, offering a versatile and innovative approach to image generation

AI Trading Bot: Oracle Garden introduces its AI Telegram Trading Bot, a sophisticated solution catering to the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency trading. Empowering users with intelligent, automated trading strategies in the decentralized digital economy, the bot utilizes the convenience of the Telegram platform.

AI Chat SDKs: Oracle Garden leads the way in AI Chat Software Development Kits (SDKs), providing developers with a robust toolkit to effortlessly integrate GPT-powered chat functionalities into their applications.

Smart Contracts Generator: In the Web3 landscape, Oracle Garden introduces the Smart Contract Generator, acknowledging the pivotal role of smart contracts as foundational elements in decentralized applications.

Smart Contracts Auditor: In the decentralized digital economy, Oracle Garden addresses the paramount importance of error avoidance and security in a code-is-law environment. With the increasing permanence of data in blockchain and distributed ledger technology, Oracle Garden introduces its Smart Contract Security Assurance.

Furthermore, at the core of Oracle Garden's mission is the cultivation of a decentralized ecosystem, where the convergence of GPT technology and blockchain opens the door to a realm of limitless possibilities. The company is dedicated to empowering users with intelligent, secure, and accessible AI-driven solutions, fostering creativity, innovation, and community engagement.

Conclusively, central to Oracle Garden's ecosystem is its native utility token, $ORACLE. This token is designed to facilitate transactions within the Oracle Garden network, creating a thriving and inclusive environment that transcends traditional boundaries. Users will have access to tools that enable them to navigate the evolving landscape of decentralized technologies.

About the Company – Oracle Garden

Oracle Garden stands poised to lead the evolution of decentralized applications by providing a comprehensive suite of AI services. These services are underpinned by the principles of decentralization, inclusivity, and community-driven governance. Oracle Garden invites users to join them in cultivating a garden of wisdom, where the power of $ORACLE empowers individuals to shape the future of decentralized AI.

