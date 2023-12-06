Celestia-DAO (Pioneering the Decentralized Revolution.)

#TIA-DAO goes beyond executing smart contracts; it is poised to pioneer innovative DeFi products while fostering interoperability with other protocols and DAOs.

| Source: Celestia-DAO Celestia-DAO

Toronto, CANADA

Houston/Texas, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

IDO Stage Starts on Pinksale at 12/11 till 12/13

  • Live DApps
  • Celestia-AI GPT
  • Celestia-STAKE
  • Partnership with PAAL-AI
  • +150 KOLs & Influencers


  • KYC + Audit
  • Zero Tax
  • SAFU Dev
  • Experienced Team 17.5X Previous
  • CA Renounce




Celestia DAO stands as a trailblazer, spearheading a revolutionary transformation in the decentralized landscape. It is not just an autonomous organization; it is a paradigm shift in how we conceive and implement decentralized entities. With a steadfast commitment to establishing a seamlessly automated network,

CEO - Visionary Leadership:
 Background: CEO  holds an IT degree, an MBA in project management, and financial specialization.  Investor Perspective: Started as an investor, empathizing with investor challenges, fueling the drive to address gaps in the decentralized landscape.  Visionary Mission: Leading CelestiaDAO with a mission to revolutionize decentralized systems, guided by a deep understanding of financial intricacies.

Marketing Expertise: Paul, Our Strategic Partner:
 Driving CelestiaDAO's trajectory is our esteemed Marketing Partner, Paul. Armed with a wealth of experience and a track record of successful projects, Paul brings a dynamic perspective to our team. His strategic prowess, adaptability, and forward-thinking approach make him an invaluable asset. With an acute understanding of the decentralized landscape, Paul is not just a marketing partner; he is a visionary collaborator steering CelestiaDAO towards a future of innovation and sustained success.


CelestiaDAO's pillars embody expertise, vision, and technical excellence, laying the foundation for a project that prioritizes innovation, user satisfaction, and security in the ever-evolving decentralized landscape.

For more information about Celestia DAO:

Website: https://celestiadao.app/Telegram: https://t.me/CelestiaDAOTwitter(X): https://twitter.com/thecelestiadao



