Celestia-DAO (Pioneering the Decentralized Revolution.)

IDO Stage Starts on Pinksale at 12/11 till 12/13





Live DApps

Celestia-AI GPT

Celestia-STAKE

Partnership with PAAL-AI

+150 KOLs & Influencers





KYC + Audit

Zero Tax

SAFU Dev

Experienced Team 17.5X Previous

CA Renounce







Celestia DAO stands as a trailblazer, spearheading a revolutionary transformation in the decentralized landscape. It is not just an autonomous organization; it is a paradigm shift in how we conceive and implement decentralized entities. With a steadfast commitment to establishing a seamlessly automated network,



CEO - Visionary Leadership:

Background: CEO holds an IT degree, an MBA in project management, and financial specialization. Investor Perspective: Started as an investor, empathizing with investor challenges, fueling the drive to address gaps in the decentralized landscape. Visionary Mission: Leading CelestiaDAO with a mission to revolutionize decentralized systems, guided by a deep understanding of financial intricacies.



Marketing Expertise: Paul, Our Strategic Partner:

Driving CelestiaDAO's trajectory is our esteemed Marketing Partner, Paul. Armed with a wealth of experience and a track record of successful projects, Paul brings a dynamic perspective to our team. His strategic prowess, adaptability, and forward-thinking approach make him an invaluable asset. With an acute understanding of the decentralized landscape, Paul is not just a marketing partner; he is a visionary collaborator steering CelestiaDAO towards a future of innovation and sustained success.





CelestiaDAO's pillars embody expertise, vision, and technical excellence, laying the foundation for a project that prioritizes innovation, user satisfaction, and security in the ever-evolving decentralized landscape.



For more information about Celestia DAO:



Website: https://celestiadao.app/Telegram: https://t.me/CelestiaDAOTwitter(X): https://twitter.com/thecelestiadao







