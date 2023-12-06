Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2024-2028 - Opportunities in Reduced Hardware Costs for Enterprises, Rising Smartphone Penetration and Increasing Employee Satisfaction and Productivity

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bring your own device (BYOD) market is forecasted to grow by USD 101.02 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.49% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the adoption of BYOD in SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the BYOD market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of internet users via devices and increasing adoption of 5G and IoT technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by reduced hardware cost for enterprises, rising smartphone penetration, and increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.

The report on the bring your own device (BYOD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The BYOD market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By End-user

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Energy and utilities

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the bring your own device (BYOD) market covers the following areas:

BYOD market sizing

BYOD market forecast

BYOD market industry analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of several leading BYOD market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALE International, AT and T Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc..

The market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bring your own device (BYOD) market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Accenture

ALE International

AT and T

BlackBerry

Broadcom

Capgemini Service

Cisco Systems

Cloud Software Group

Forcepoint

Fortinet

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard

Honeywell International

International Business Machines

Ivanti Software

Microsoft

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Verizon Communications

