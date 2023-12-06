Global Proteomics Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Proteomics Market to Reach $65.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Proteomics estimated at US$30.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Instruments segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Proteomics has emerged as a crucial research tool in the battle against COVID-19. The pressing need for diagnostics and therapeutics for COVID-19 has highlighted the dynamic role of proteomics in gaining insights into the virus and facilitating drug discovery. Proteomics plays a significant role in enabling the development of potent antiviral agents and improved vaccines against COVID-19. Proteomics labs are actively exploring therapeutic options and diagnostic development related to the virus.

Proteomics encompasses the study of proteins, proteome, and their data types and characteristics. It has its genesis in important milestones and has various applications in fields such as medicine, biology, and drug discovery. The global proteomics market is competitive, with various key competitors vying for market share, and their competitive presence varies from strong to niche or trivial.

Despite its promising role, proteomics faces challenges such as sparse and difficult-to-measure data, the need to democratize proteomics, absence of high-profile projects to stimulate interest, creating novel experimental design, lack of commercialization of high throughput techniques, and a lack of necessary technical skillset.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

Diseases as a Major Cause of Deaths Worldwide Brings to Fore the Growing Importance of New Breakthroughs in Proteomics-Based Technologies: Top Global Causes of Death (In Millions) by Type of Disease for the Years 2000 and 2019

Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020

Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer

Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers

Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques

Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques

CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers

Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

Protein Microarray Formats

New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics

DIA Technique for Protein Discovery

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets

Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity

Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome

Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine

Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

Challenges Faced

Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge

Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics

