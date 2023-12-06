Service Credit Union Names Jeff Benson Chief Technology Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Credit Union is excited to announce it has welcomed Jeff Benson as its Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position at the organization.



Benson comes to Service Credit Union after 24 years at Bellwether Credit Union, where he was most recently Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. Benson entered the role in 2019, having previously served as the credit union’s Chief Information Officer. At Bellwether, he was responsible for setting the digital roadmap and overall strategic technology plan, including acquiring, implementing and managing all technologies.

At Service Credit Union, Benson will be responsible for overseeing information technology, operations, and all digital strategy, including digital marketing, with the goal of creating an enhanced digital experience for members.

“Jeff is a self-motivated, innovative individual with more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry. Over that time, Jeff has seen incredible technological change in the banking industry. He is a big picture thinker who likes to get his hands dirty to solve problems and improve experiences through the use of technology,” said David Araujo, President-CEO of Service Credit Union.

Aside from his credit union responsibilities, he is also very active in his community. He has served on numerous nonprofit boards including Serenity Place, New Horizons for NH and Bedford Men’s Club, and is a current board member at the SEE Science Center in Manchester NH.

In addition to Jeff’s hire, Service Credit Union also promoted three members of its senior leadership team to newly created executive positions. Mark O’Dell, formerly VP of Lending, was named Chief Retail Officer, adding oversight of Service CU’s retail branch network and contact center to his existing lending responsibilities. Michael Dvorak, Senior VP Accounting/Finance, was named Chief Financial Officer, adding oversight of internal audit, legal, fraud, BSA and compliance to his responsibilities. May Hatem, most recently VP of Human Resources and Training, was named Chief People Officer.

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $5 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

