Well+Good Releases Highly Anticipated Wellness Trends Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand, announced today the launch of its highly anticipated Wellness Trends 2024 report. The report names the health, wellness, and self-care trends that will shape the industry in the year ahead.



The annual Wellness Trends report makes predictions for the most groundbreaking innovations that will dominate the wellness industry in the coming year. The report is the culmination of months of in-depth reporting, research, testing, and consulting with experts in their fields to make comprehensive predictions about what will make a splash in the coming year.

“For over a decade, Well+Good has been the first to call the trends that define the wellness landscape, and this year is no exception,” said Faye McCray, Head of Content, Well+Good. “The wellness industry is constantly evolving, and we’re proud to use our science-backed, thoroughly researched reporting in order to shine a light on the latest innovations shaping the conversation in the year ahead.”

Highlights of the 2024 Wellness Trends report include:

Birth Isn’t Just About the Baby: Next-Generation Postpartum Care Is Born : In 2024, expect to see a growing understanding of the importance of postpartum care in this country, including mental health support, better support in the transition to parenthood, and more.

: In 2024, expect to see a growing understanding of the importance of postpartum care in this country, including mental health support, better support in the transition to parenthood, and more. The Red-Hot Sauna Industry Is Boiling Over With New Ways to Optimize Your Sweat Session : Sauna, bathing, and thermotherapy are ancient modalities rooted in cultural heritage and tradition, and next year, look out for a whole new wave of ways to maximize our sweat for better, faster results.

: Sauna, bathing, and thermotherapy are ancient modalities rooted in cultural heritage and tradition, and next year, look out for a whole new wave of ways to maximize our sweat for better, faster results. Artificial Intelligence in Personalized Fitness Gets Smarter, For Real : Advances over the last year in AI mean apps, hardware, and biohacking companies will deliver exercise plans and behavior change made more personal for every user.

: Advances over the last year in AI mean apps, hardware, and biohacking companies will deliver exercise plans and behavior change made more personal for every user. ‘Strength Training’ Your Skin Will Become the Single Most Important Part of Your Beauty Routine in 2024 : A strong skin barrier is the single most important factor in maintaining skin health, and in 2024, expect to see new products to help protect it. As the first line of defense against the elements, when functioning properly, the skin barrier helps fight things like dryness, irritation, inflammation, acne, eczema, and rosacea.

: A strong skin barrier is the single most important factor in maintaining skin health, and in 2024, expect to see new products to help protect it. As the first line of defense against the elements, when functioning properly, the skin barrier helps fight things like dryness, irritation, inflammation, acne, eczema, and rosacea. Our Everyday Gear Can Now Perform Medical Tests from Home: In 2024, advances in technology mean that just about anything worn on the body is getting a “smart” version that tracks health, and it’s transforming the patient-physician relationship. Smart gear will include everything from headphones to tampons to socks, and consumers will be able to share this data directly with their doctor if they choose to.



To view the full Wellness Trends report, visit: https://www.wellandgood.com/fitness-wellness-trends/

