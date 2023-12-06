OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Launch of Specialty Bracing Division

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced the launch of a new division, focused on non-surgical intervention for pediatric orthopedics. The OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division (“OPSB”) will serve as a flagship house of brands and innovative products that expand the Company’s Total Addressable Market by approximately $600 million.



The Company first entered the non-operative space through the acquisition of MD Orthopaedics, Inc. (MDO) in 2022, and their bracing product lines and the patented Mitchell Ponseti® Ankle-Foot Orthosis (AFO) system for the treatment of clubfoot. Since the transaction, the Company has been aggressively building a portfolio of complementary products to address the large unmet needs for specialty bracing within the pediatric orthopedic market. Earlier this year, MDO acquired the assets of Rhino Pediatric Orthopedic Designs, Inc., a San Diego based company founded by two pediatric orthopedic surgeons. The Rhino™ “Kicker” and “Cruiser” braces were designed for children with Developmental Dysplasia of the hip.

Additionally, the Company announced the release of the DF2® Brace as part of its expansion in the non-surgical business for treating kids with musculoskeletal injuries. The DF2® Brace is intended for femur fracture fixation in pediatric patients from approximately 6 months to 5 years of age instead of spica cast by providing immobilization of the femur, knee, and hip. Most recently, the Company announced a new partnership with Montreal-based Ora Medical, to distribute The Levity, a gait-trainer device designed for children with walking difficulties.

OrthoPediatrics’ President of Trauma & Deformity Correction, Joe Hauser will also lead the new non-operative business, commenting, “We are excited for the launch of the new OPSB division, and our continued expansion into pediatric orthopedic non-surgical treatments for kids. This new addition advances our growth strategy of providing a broad product portfolio uniquely designed to treat children while surrounding pediatric orthopedic surgeons with the most comprehensive product offering in the market.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 53 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

