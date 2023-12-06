Community College Market in the US Set to Experience Notable Development Between 2023-2028 - Focus on Non-Traditional Learners and a Growing Need for Workforce Development

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community College Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States community college sector is poised for transformative growth as recent research forecasts a significant shift in the market from 2023 to 2028. This comprehensive analysis, now accessible for strategic insights, offers an in-depth look at a variety of factors influencing the market.

Market Overview

The community college market in America is expected to undergo considerable change with a projected CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The new market research emphasizes the dynamic nature of the market, propelled by an increased focus on non-traditional learners, rising demands for workforce development, and an enhanced online presence of community colleges.

Underlining the segmentation of the market, this comprehensive research provides insights into various revenue streams such as government funds, tuition and fees, and grants and contracts. Additionally, courses ranging from associate degrees to bachelor's degrees are thoroughly examined within the context of the evolving educational landscape.

Growth Drivers and Regional Insights

The study identifies multiple drivers of growth, particularly the growing emphasis on educational marketing processes and the penetration of educational technology in community colleges.

This is aligned with the rise in focus on competency-based education, positioning the market on a trajectory toward substantial demand. From a geographical standpoint, the research focuses on the North American region, presenting nuanced insights into the market dynamics specific to the United States.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook

The report also includes a rigorous vendor analysis, offering stakeholders a strategic edge in improving market positions. A series of prominent community college institutions have been scrutinized to provide a detailed competitive analysis.

As the industry evolves, the community college sector in the United States faces upcoming trends and challenges. The report is designed to assist stakeholders in navigating these developments to capitalize on growth opportunities effectively.

Key Highlights

Projected CAGR of 2.5% for the US community college market during 2023-2028

In-depth analysis of market segments including revenue streams and courses offered

Insights into growth drivers including an increased focus on educational marketing and edtech

Comprehensive competitive and vendor landscape

Anticipated trends and challenges aiding in strategic planning and opportunity maximization

The education industry stakeholders, including community college institutions, educational technologists, and workforce development professionals, can now access this pivotal research to align their strategic planning with market forecasts and trends, shaping the future of community colleges in the United States.

