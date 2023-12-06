Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major European Soccer Kit Suppliers 2023-24 - Analyzing Sponsorship Deals, League and Brand/Partner Breakdown" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores a comparable overview and analysis to the kit supplier market in European soccer for the 2023-24 season. This is a continued report theme, which offers great comparison to how the commercial landscape, for what is one of the biggest sponsorship contracts available to clubs, continues to evolve. The report takes a closer look at the landscape at all ten leading leagues individually before going into comparison, as to how they stack up against other major European leagues.



The English Premier League remains the European league with the highest combined spend at $469.96 million across the 20 kit supplier deals. Nike and adidas both dominate the market, with 24 deals each. Over the past 12 months there has been big activity across Europe, with 41 new deals announced.



An overview of each club deal in each individual market in Europe this season. Offers a comparison to the deals from an annual monetary perspective as well as comparing the terms being signed. This includes looking at the deal and partnership length for each signed shirt deal this season. It offers a clear comparison as to how each league compares to another, as well as looking at how the landscape has evolved over the past 12 months.



The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in topflight soccer offering bespoke insight as to how the market appeal is continuing to evolve. Kit supplier rights are worth millions each season, and this report identifies where the money is being spent and from which sectors and parts of the world this money is coming from.

Soccer is the biggest sport in the world, and there is much global appeal to the biggest domestic leagues in European soccer. The report goes into in-depth detail about the ten biggest leagues in Europe and offers key insights and understanding.



