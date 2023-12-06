Antimicrobial Plastic Market projected to reach USD 65.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Antimicrobial Plastic Market , by Type (Commodity Plastic, Engineering Plastic, High Performance Plastic), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical and Healthcare, Building and construction, others), Additive (Inorganic, Organic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 39.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 65.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Additive, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW BASF SE Clariant AG Sample of Companies Covered Lonza Polyone Corporation Microban International Ltd.

Market Overview

The Antimicrobial Plastic Market refers to the sector focused on producing plastics integrated with antimicrobial agents, preventing microbial growth on surfaces. This market addresses the growing demand for hygienic materials. In response to the increasing need for hygienic and sterile environments, the Antimicrobial Plastic Market has gained significant traction. This market revolves around the production and utilization of plastics that incorporate antimicrobial agents, inhibiting the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms on surfaces. The integration of antimicrobial properties into plastic materials serves a crucial purpose in various industries, including healthcare, packaging, consumer goods, and building and construction. The healthcare sector is a key driver for the Antimicrobial Plastic Market, with a rising emphasis on infection control measures. Antimicrobial plastics find extensive use in the production of medical devices, equipment, and surfaces in healthcare facilities. In the packaging industry, these plastics contribute to the preservation of perishable goods by preventing microbial contamination. Additionally, consumer goods, such as kitchenware and appliances, benefit from antimicrobial plastics, promoting a safer and more hygienic daily life.

Major Vendors in the Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Lonza

Polyone Corporation

Microban International Ltd.

PARX Plastics N.V.

King Plastic Corporation

BioCote Limited

Sanitized AG

Americhem Inc

Growing awareness pertaining to antimicrobial plastics

The Antimicrobial Plastic Market is experiencing a notable upswing driven by the growing awareness surrounding the benefits and applications of antimicrobial plastics. This heightened awareness is a key driver propelling the market forward, as industries and consumers alike recognize the pivotal role these materials play in maintaining hygienic environments and preventing the spread of infections. One of the primary factors fueling awareness is the increasing emphasis on hygiene and infection control, particularly in healthcare settings. The global healthcare sector has been a major adopter of antimicrobial plastics due to the critical need to minimize the risk of hospital-acquired infections. The awareness of the potential for antimicrobial plastics to serve as a proactive measure in preventing the proliferation of harmful microorganisms on surfaces has led to their widespread incorporation in medical devices, equipment, and facilities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing awareness pertaining to antimicrobial plastics

Growth of textile industry

Opportunities:

Growing demand for healthcare applications

Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics in Various Applications

Growing demand for healthcare applications

The Antimicrobial Plastic Market is poised for significant growth, presenting a substantial opportunity driven by the increasing demand for healthcare applications. As global awareness of the importance of infection control and hygiene continues to rise, the healthcare sector stands out as a major driver of this market, offering a unique opportunity for the development and adoption of antimicrobial plastics. One of the primary factors contributing to the opportunity in healthcare applications is the critical need to address hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Antimicrobial plastics play a pivotal role in minimizing the risk of microbial contamination on surfaces in medical settings. Medical devices, equipment, and surfaces made with antimicrobial plastics offer an added layer of defense against the spread of infections, contributing to the overall safety of patients and healthcare professionals.

The market for Antimicrobial Plastic is dominated by Asia Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific region has asserted its dominance in the global Antimicrobial Plastic market, emerging as a key player and driving force behind the industry's growth. This dominance is underpinned by a confluence of factors that collectively position the region as a major hub for the production, consumption, and innovation in antimicrobial plastics. One of the primary contributors to the Asia-Pacific's dominance is the region's robust industrial and manufacturing infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have emerged as manufacturing powerhouses, not only meeting domestic demand but also contributing significantly to the global supply chain of antimicrobial plastics. The region's well-established manufacturing capabilities enable the production of a diverse range of antimicrobial plastic products catering to various industries, including healthcare, packaging, consumer goods, and construction.

The commodity plastics Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on type the antimicrobial plastic market is segmented into commodity plastic, engineering plastic, high performance plastic. The dominant segment within the antimicrobial plastic market is commodity plastics, representing a substantial and influential share in the industry. Commodity plastics, which include widely used polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), have garnered significant attention and adoption within the antimicrobial plastic landscape due to their versatile applications, cost-effectiveness, and ease of production. One of the key factors contributing to the dominance of commodity plastics in the Antimicrobial Plastic market is their extensive use in everyday products across various industries. These plastics are employed in the manufacturing of packaging materials, consumer goods, and household items, where the integration of antimicrobial properties becomes increasingly crucial. The widespread use of commodity plastics in sectors such as food packaging, personal care products, and textiles amplifies their significance in addressing hygiene concerns and inhibiting the growth of microbes on surfaces.

