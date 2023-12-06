United States Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Sales to Total US$ 6,435.6 million by 2033 Amid Growing Demand for Fillers in Diverse Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States ground and precipitated calcium carbonate industry revenue is projected to increase from US$ 4,468.3 million in 2023 to US$ 6,435.6 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for ground and precipitated calcium carbonate is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.7%.



Ground calcium carbonate segment is expected to dominate the target business during the assessment period. It is set to hold a volume share of 84.5% in 2023. On the other hand, the precipitated calcium carbonate segment is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

The United States ground calcium carbonate (GCC) business is dominant due to the country's abundant natural reserves of limestone and marble, which are the primary sources of GCC. The availability of these resources provides a consistent and reliable supply base for the production of GCC.

Several factors are expected to drive sales growth in the United States through 2033. These include rising need for cost-effective fillers and rapid expansion of industries like construction, paper, paints & coatings, and pharmaceuticals.

Calcium carbonate is a key ingredient in industries such as paper, plastics, paints and coatings, adhesives, and construction. The wide range of applications contributes to its widespread use and prevalence.

Calcium carbonate, especially GCC, is often favored for its cost-effectiveness compared to other materials. The production process for GCC is generally less expensive, making it a cost-efficient choice for industries where pricing considerations are crucial, contributing to its dominance in the country.

Calcium carbonate is witnessing a higher demand in the paper industry. Its long-established usage as a filler and coating pigment in papermaking has solidified its position as the preferred choice in this sector. It's role in improving the quality and printability of paper is contributing significantly to its adoption.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Demand for ground and precipitated calcium carbonate in the United States is projected to rise at 3.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By product type, ground calcium carbonate segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 4,777.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the fillers segment is set to hold a value share of 65.7% in 2023.

in 2023. By end use, the paper segment is set to hold a revenue share of 26.9% in 2023.

in 2023. The West United States is expected to account for a significant share of about 36.4% in 2033.

in 2033. South United States revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 2,003.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in the Midwest United States is predicted to rise at 2.2% CAGR through 2033.





“The United States ground and precipitated calcium carbonate business is poised to witness healthy growth due to escalating environmental regulations and expanding industrial sectors,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Imerys S. A., Minerals Technologies Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, Omya AG, Carmeuse, Mississippi Lime Company, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are the leading manufacturers of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate listed in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on the expansion of domestic production and technology areas to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovation on the existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent developments:

In 2022, MK Minerals was acquired by Omya AG.





Report Scope of the United States Ground and Precipitated CaCO3 Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Estimated Business Size (2023) US$ 4,468.3 million Projected Value (2033) US$ 6,435.6 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 3.7% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Kilotons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Segments Covered Product Type

Application

End Use

Region Regions Covered West United States

South United States

Northeast United States

Midwest United States Key Provinces Covered Arizona

Colorado

California

Utah

Nevada

Rest of West United States

Texas

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

Virginia

Rest of South United States New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

Rest of Northeast United States

Indiana

Iowa

Ohio

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Rest of Midwest United States Key Companies Profiled Imerys S. A.

Omya AG

Mississippi Lime Company

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

J. M. Huber Corporation

ILC Resources Carmeuse

US Aggregates

INCOA Performance Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

GLC Minerals

Blue Mountain Minerals





United States Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Business Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ground Calcium Carbonate Coarse GCC (Greater than 100 microns) Medium GCC (30 to 100 microns) Fine GCC (Less than 30 microns)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Nano PCC (Less than100 nanometers) Ultrafine PCC (0.1 to 1micron) Fine PCC (1 to 3 microns) Coarse PCC (Greater than 3 microns)





By Application:

Food Grade

Fillers

Neutralizing Agents

Construction Materials

Dietary Supplements

Desulfurization

Additive

Others

By End Use:

Paper

Plastic & Rubber

Paint & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Cement & Ceramics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

