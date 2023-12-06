Lilium Starts Production of the Lilium Jet in Watershed Moment for Sustainable Aviation

Arrival of the complete fuselage for the first revolutionary Lilium Jet at Lilium’s final assembly line for start of production marks a definitive shift from the design phase to industrialization

Start of production is supported by a team of world-class tier one suppliers, each at the head of its own supply chain producing Lilium Jet parts and systems

Aircraft assembly takes place at Lilium’s facilities in Wessling, Germany, with the first seven aircraft to be used for the flight test campaign to achieve Type Certification of the Lilium Jet with EASA



MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, today announces the start of production of the Lilium Jet, following the arrival of the first Lilium Jet fuselage at Lilium’s final assembly line. In parallel, Lilium’s world-class tier one suppliers – most of which have decades of experience in supporting the certification requirements of commercial aviation – are ramping up production of parts and systems for the Lilium Jet.

With the start of production, Lilium has hit a watershed moment, shifting from the design phase to industrialization of the Lilium Jet. Today’s milestone is an important turning point for Lilium’s industrial partners and supply chains working to make sustainable regional aviation a reality. In the next step, the fuselage will be matched-up with the aircraft’s canards and main wings. Production of the Lilium Jet takes place at Lilium’s state-of-the-art facilities in Wessling, Germany. Lilium’s testing & manufacturing center, propulsion & aerostructures facility, final assembly building, and the newly constructed battery assembly building and logistics hub, where aircraft parts are readied for integration on the final assembly line, are all located alongside one another. In total, Lilium’s facilities cover an area of 175,000 square-feet (16,250 sqm).

Klaus Roewe, CEO of Lilium, commented: “To see the first aircraft fuselage on the final assembly line ready to join up with the canard and wings is a proud moment for everyone involved in our mission to make aviation sustainable. We firmly believe the Lilium Jet will usher in a new era of sustainable regional mobility, offering the highest safety standards, as well as superior comfort, unit economics and customer experience.”

Yves Yemsi, COO of Lilium said: “I’d like to pay tribute not only to all Lilians, but also to the support and commitment of each of our suppliers and partners. The progress made in designing and building the fuselage, canard and wings is a testament to the quality of collaboration with our aerostructures suppliers Aciturri and Aernnova. This once again confirms that our approach of teaming with proven aerospace suppliers is the optimal strategy as we advance along a path to certification and entry into service of the Lilium Jet.”

EASA approval of Lilium’s design competence

The start of assembly follows Lilium’s Design Organization Approval by EASA, confirming that Lilium has the organization, procedures, competencies, resources and demonstrated rigor required to certify aircraft according to the very highest safety standards.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model, (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate, (iii) the Lilium Group’s progress in producing its Lilium Jet, and (iv) the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “to be,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.