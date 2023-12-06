Yusen Logistics Partners with Pickle Robot to Streamline Container Unloading, Enhancing Worker Safety and Efficiency

SECAUCUS, N.J. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading global supply chain logistics company, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Pickle Robot Company (“Pickle Robot”), a leader in Physical AI and robotic automation. The partnership kicks off with the integration of Pickle Unload Systems at Yusen's Contract Logistics Group transloading operation in Long Beach, California. This innovative solution not only eases the physical workload for Yusen Logistics employees but also enhances service reliability. Yusen Logistics is committed to bringing in the best robotics automation solutions for our warehouses to better serve our customers.





In the logistics industry, transloading, the manual unloading of huge amounts of cargo from ocean containers, is strenuous, dirty, occasionally hazardous, and increasingly challenging for employees. Pickle Robots address these issues by autonomously unloading trailers and containers, providing a reliable solution for both distribution operators and their associates. Pickle Robots began working alongside Yusen associates in September, focusing on processing import freight at the Long Beach transload facility. This collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic alliance, with Yusen deploying Pickle Unload Systems under Robotics as a Service (RaaS) terms. This allows Yusen Logistics to benefit from real-world implementations today while gaining early access to advanced Pickle Robot capabilities as they develop.

John Rae, VP of Operations for Yusen’s Contract Logistics Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled about this partnership with Pickle Robot Company. It aligns with our commitment to innovation, improving our employees' work environment, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. The pilot program is ideal, considering the substantial 200,000+ ocean freight containers we transload annually. That level of volume demands automation solutions to help us reduce the amount of physically demanding, labor-intensive tasks for our team members. The Pickle Robot Unload System is a game-changer that will revolutionize our operations."

“Yusen Logistics has a fantastic application for Pickle robots because a meaningful portion of their freight is robot eligible today, and there is instant access to just about any type of freight you can imagine as we roll out new capabilities,” said AJ Meyer, Founder and CEO of Pickle Robot Company. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner. The number of containers and the breadth of merchandise Yusen processes daily is astounding, and their team is game to see how far and how fast we can unlock even more value for them as we execute our product roadmap.”

About Yusen Logistics:

Yusen Logistics is a leading global supply chain company providing ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management. The company offers logistics services and consulting for optimal supply chain development, including end-to-end supply chain management, with Kaizen-based performance improvement. Utilizing a network of more than 681 offices in 47 countries and regions worldwide, more than 25,000 employees provide optimal solutions to customers' diverse and complex supply chain demands. Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, has 1900 employees and 40 operational sites in the United States, with over 8 million square feet of warehouse capacity. www.yusen-logistics.com

About Pickle Robot Company:

Pickle Robot is a pioneer in Physical AI and robotic automation delivering intelligent robots that perform physical work at a human scale. Pickle is laser-focused on automating trailer and container unloading in distribution environments using Generative AI, machine learning, computer vision, advanced sensors, and industrial robotics to deliver engineered products customers rely on. Pickle Robot Unload Systems work with people on loading docks to make the work safer, faster, and more efficient. Pickle robots unload trucks. For more information visit: www.picklerobot.com .

