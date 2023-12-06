The Investment Center, Inc. Hosts Seventh Women Advisors Conference in Nashville

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, held its seventh conference exclusively for its female advisors, in Nashville on November 13th – 15th. We welcomed firm professionals from all over the country.



Kristin Discher, Director of Marketing explained:

“Women thrive in an environment of support and mentorship, both of which can be difficult to come by when you’re an independent advisor or working out of a small office. The Women Advisors Group conference gives the attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow females and share thoughts and ideas on everything from practice management to work-life balance.”

The Women Advisors Group (WAG) was created in 2016 at the firm to encourage relationships among our female professionals. The group is also open to licensed assistants and practice managers for the advisors. The WAG Conference continues to grow, and this year’s event saw participation from six new attendees.

The Investment Center is consistently recognized by industry publications, such as InvestmentNews1, as a firm with a high number of female reps. Over the past decade more than 25 female reps have joined the firm. Fostering a community of support and sharing has been paramount in this growth.

Kristin continued:

“The conference is designed to help meet the goals of WAG, which includes understanding how The Investment Center can support the business needs of our financial professionals, providing mentorship for newly registered female advisors, and creating networking opportunities.”

Interactive sessions by our education partners covered topics such as value proposition, integrated marketing, and building diversity in your book of business. Rob Fernandes, Chief Information Security Officer at The Investment Center, discussed Cybersecurity and AI in the financial services industry. The conference ended with an open discussion with attendees on a wide variety of topics.

The firm has grown from 25 female financial professionals in 2016 to currently 41. More than half are involved in WAG, either attending conference calls, networking sessions, or traveling to the annual conference.

Ralph DeVito, President & CEO, stated:

“The Women Advisors Group has been highly beneficial to The Investment Center. Not only have we seen an increase in female reps at the firm, but those that attend the event are growing their businesses. We wholeheartedly support all our advisors and work to create opportunities for success.”

