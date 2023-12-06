Newark, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20.9 billion organic dairy food and drinks market will reach USD 58.2 billion by 2032. Dairy products that are organic are obtained from animals that are reared using organic farming practices. These products have fewer preservatives than traditional dairy products and are higher in vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). These products also provide other health advantages, such as increased metabolism, heightened immunity, decreased discomfort in the muscles and joints, and decreased risk of heart disease and cancer. Customers are becoming more conscious of the consequences of consuming synthetic substances due to the rising incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases. Consequently, there has been a global increase in demand for organic dairy products. Through the introduction of educational programmes and the provision of financial and technical support, the governments of several nations are pushing conventional farmers to adopt organic farming practices. For instance, as part of the National Horticulture Mission, the Indian government provides incentives for producing natural food items.



Key Insights on Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential organic dairy food and drinks market share. The growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about organic dairy food and drinks. Furthermore, higher standards of living also contribute to the market's growth. In addition, the increasing number of health enthusiasts in the region opting for organic dairy food and drinks adds impetus to the market's growth.



The organic milk segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 6.89 billion. Since milk is used in every family for various purposes, it is one of the most popular organic dairy products, contributing to the expansion of the market.



The offline retailers segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.01 billion. Customers can evaluate products in person before purchasing at offline retail, which allows them to determine their compatibility and quality. It offers the chance to socialise with other customers and receive individualised advice from competent salespeople.



Report Attribute Details



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2022 USD 20.9 Billion Market size value in 2032 USD 58.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Safeway Inc., Danone SA (Horizon Organic), Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Straus Family Creamery, BJ's Wholesale Club Inc., Unilever Group, Chobani, General Mills, Inc. Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing demand for clean-label products



Demand for dairy products with clean labels is rising as more consumers become aware of Neutron. The lack of artificial additives and preservatives in clean-label dairy products further raises consumers' demand for organic milk. Conversely, the growing number of vegans worldwide is increasing the demand for organic plant-based milk products. Furthermore, buyers adore the free-from claim "free of allergens," which motivates organic milk producers to introduce new goods.



Restraint: Organic dairy farming is more expensive



Several negative factors severely hamper market expansion. Organic dairy farming is expected to be more expensive than conventional dairy farming. The high cost of organic dairy products, replication of high-end brands by copycat companies, a shortage of marketing initiatives, and growing research and development expenses are some of the main factors expected to restrict market expansion.



Opportunity: Increasing health benefits



The trend of consumers adopting healthier lifestyles has prompted them to select a greater variety of nutrient-dense foods. Furthermore, consumers opt for sustainable diets due to the public's declining opinion of animal-derived food products. Among organic milk powder's many other benefits are joint and digestive health improvements. The nutritious composition of functional foods and beverages is further enhanced by using organic milk powder.



Challenge: Counterfeit products



Private labels faking organic dairy product labels are a major challenge hampering the market's growth as this is expected to affect human health.



Some of the major players operating in the organic dairy food and drinks market are:



● Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

● Safeway Inc.

● Danone SA (Horizon Organic)

● Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

● LLC

● Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

● Straus Family Creamery

● BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

● Unilever Group

● Chobani

● General Mills, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Organic Cheese

● Organic Milk

● Organic Yogurt

● Others



By Distribution Channel :



● Super Markets

● Convenience Store

● Online Retailers

● Specialty Stores

● Offline Retailers

● Others



About the report:



The global organic dairy food and drinks market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



