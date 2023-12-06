Connexa Reports Overwhelming Response to Request for Beta Testers of New Slinger AI Tennis App

Initial Outreach to First 1,500 Testers Will Start this Week

‘Freemium’ Launch Planned for February 2024

Beta Testing Sign Up Remains open

Windsor Mills, MD, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) today confirmed that following a very positive consumer response to its request for beta testers for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Slinger App for tennis, that the initial roll-out of the app’s beta version will start later this week. Roll-out will be staged over several days with 250 tennis players per day being given free access to the App.

The Slinger App, powered by Gameface, provides tennis players with access to analytics data through a sport specific, automated AI platform that analyzes and extracts data from uploaded player practice or match videos. Gameface’s core analytic capabilities are delivered through a compatible single camera or smart phone, which facilitates scalable solutions for the tennis market without relying on specific hardware or camera types.

“We are delighted with the response received to date from tennis consumers wanting to become beta testers for the new Slinger App. The Slinger App will provide tennis players with data and analytics across both training and match play situations. The Slinger App is designed to be used both as a stand-alone app or in conjunction with a player using their Slinger Bag Launcher,” commented Mike Ballardie, CEO of Connexa Sports Technologies.

The main challenge faced in developing an analytics app for tennis involves building the technology to recognize the many different and individual playing styles and techniques used in today’s modern game. Over the past year, significant testing across all varieties of playing styles along with input from key tennis coaching minds, identified four universal pillars that are universal, common traits on which all players’ games are built, irrespective of style or technique.

These four critical pillars are: Hitting Foundation, Shoulder Rotation; Weight Drift; and Hitting Contact. The Slinger App utilizes video-based AI to analyze, measure and report scores for each critical pillar and then links this to support the player with insights and self-coaching tips in a very simple and effective, way.

Slinger App’s objective is to provide each player with regular, meaningful, interesting, and actionable insights to help improve their game and therefore derive maximum satisfaction and enjoyment from time on the court. Like a fitness app, the Slinger App is designed to encourage regular use to monitor self-improvement progress.

Following completion of the beta testing, the Slinger App will launch to the market in February 2024. Initially users will be provided with a ‘freemium’ version with the plan to commence its estimated $10 per month or $100 per annum subscription service as new analytic features are added.

Ballardie continued, “Importantly the Slinger App offers both iOS and Android users the opportunity to access the ground-breaking tennis AI through their respective app stores. In addition, every new Slinger Bag user will now download the Slinger App to access the Slinger Bag Launcher user guide, FAQs and and several hundred highly recommended practice videos. This will support Slinger in accessing the Sports AI market, which was recognized as being USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.10% from 2023-20301.”

If you would like to join our Beta testing team please complete the Beta test application form at www.Slingerbag.com/betatest

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

Contact Information:

investors@connexasports.com

www.connexasports.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 10-K filing as of September 14, 2023 and our ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. You should, however, review the factors and risks we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this press release.

In addition, statements such as “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly on these statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time made, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section in connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf.

1 Cognitive Market Research - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ai-sports-market-size-usd-21-billion-2022-cu2kf/