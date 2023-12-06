JenaValve Featured at the PCR London Valves 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the Trilogy™ Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced highlights from PCR London Valves 2023, a leading, annual global valve conference. The Trilogy THV system was featured in multiple case presentations and scientific sessions throughout the program, which ran from November 19th to 21st, including a sponsored session reviewing the need for better diagnosis and treatment of aortic regurgitation (AR).



AR prevalence and underdiagnosis was highlighted by Dr. Martin Leon, Chairman Emeritus of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University/New York Presbyterian Hospital, during a session titled A Problem and a Solution: Aortic Regurgitation and the Trilogy TAVI Valve. This session examined epidemiological data on valvular disease from the UK1 and the US2 reporting that aortic regurgitation is the 3rd most common valvular disease after tricuspid and mitral regurgitation and is more common than aortic stenosis.

Dr. Leon stated, "We don't know the prevalence of regurgitant valvular heart disease, but I will tell you, regurgitation lesions clearly are more prevalent than the stenotic lesions."

Developing a better understanding of how to treat AR evolves with better treatment options. In a session titled Key Questions in Aortic Valve Intervention - What are the Surgical and Transcatheter Treatment Options for Patients with Severe Aortic Regurgitation, the best treatment options for AR were discussed in detail.

"Frequently, patients are missed or do not follow up, and then they come back with severe AR, a bad left ventricle (LV), and now have mitral regurgitation (MR). We have seen cases where the severe MR went away after treating the AR," said Professor Andreas Baumbach, Chair for Device Innovation at Queen Mary University of London. "We are still learning a lot about how to best treat AR, but the possibility of Trilogy as a treatment option is encouraging."

The 2023 PCR London Valves Course followed the 2023 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting in October, during which JenaValve's pivotal ALIGN-AR study results were presented.

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark approval, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

D’Arcy JL et al. Eur Heart J. 2016;37(47):3515-22 Gössl M et al. JACC Imaging 2023;16(8):1118-1120

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marissa Bych

marissa@gilmartinir.com