North Texas Food Bank and Dallas Theater Center Fight Hunger with the Holiday Production of A Christmas Carol

Dallas, TX, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Theater Center (DTC) and North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are partnering again this holiday season to help provide nutritious food for those facing hunger in North Texas, with its annual fund and food drive in conjunction with the DTC’s hit production of A Christmas Carol. The show runs November 30 – December 30 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre located at 2400 Flora Street in Dallas. DTC will provide a location in the Wyly lobby for patrons to donate canned goods to NTFB and members of the cast will also collect monetary donations after every performance.

“Just as Bob Cratchit struggles to provide a holiday meal for his family in A Christmas Carol, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities. That’s a decision no one should have to make,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “The North Texas Food Bank is grateful for the ongoing partnership with the Dallas Theater Center and its patrons in supporting neighbors across North Texas through donations of food and funds. We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of our community.”

Since 2007, the Dallas Theater Center has donated nearly $895,000 to the Food Bank, helping provide meals to the more than 640,000 people facing hunger in North Texas. This holiday season, every dollar donated will provide three meals.

“Dallas Theater Center is proud to support the great work that the North Texas Food Bank does in our community,” said Kevin Moriarty, Executive Director of Dallas Theater Center. “During the run of the show, nearly 4,000 students and more than 10,000 adults and children will experience this joyful production and have the opportunity to support the vital work that NTFB does for our community. A Christmas Carol is not only a heartwarming story of love and compassion, but also an inspiration for audiences to help those in need. For the last 16 years, DTC's audience members have generously donated and provided access to 2.7 million nutritious meals. We are honored to continue our partnership with NTFB to be a small part in making a big difference in our community.”

Adapted by Moriarty, Charles Dickens’s classic tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future. Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, this holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas. A Christmas Carol begins on November 30 and runs through December 30. Tickets are on sale now at https://dallastheatercenter.org/ and by phone at (214) 522- 8499.

Dallas Theater Center:

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, a partnership with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a large-scale theatrical production. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; penny candy by Jonathan Norton; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments and Texas Instruments Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Lexus, TACA, and Texas Commission on the Arts. Commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: At Dallas Theater Center, all are welcome. We want to be the best place to work and see theater, and to be a positive and transformational force in Dallas and beyond. We stand-up for equity, diversity, and inclusion across our company and community. As a leading national theater, we recognize that building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment is central to our relevance and sustainability in the community we serve and love.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

