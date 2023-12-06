LPL Financial Charitable Foundation Named Community Impact Award Winner at Thinkadvisor’s Luminaries

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial today announced that the LPL Financial Charitable Foundation (“LPL Financial Foundation”) – the company’s charitable arm – won the 2023 LUMINARIES Community Impact award in the Broker-Dealer firm category. The LUMINARIES Awards spotlight how individuals and firms are changing the investment advisory industry where it matters most for clients and the community.

The LPL Financial Foundation received the award for its funding of LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), San Diego’s efforts to revitalize the Linda Vista (CA) farmers’ market. The LPL Financial Foundation’s assistance to the market provides underserved small business owners opportunities to tap into a new client base and strengthen their operational infrastructure to serve new customers. The success of the market and its entrepreneurs has had a multiplier effect, enabling the community to gain easier access to fresh foods and other necessities.

LPL Financial Foundation Board member and LPL Financial Executive Vice President, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs, Matt Morningstar attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of the LPL Financial Foundation. “We’re honored to be recognized for this initiative among so many impressive and impactful industry peer contributions,” he said. “It’s a testament to the LPL Financial Foundation’s commitment to advance the economic well-being of underserved communities, and to provide resources to small business owners.”

ThinkAdvisor is a trade publication for the wealth management industry that annually hosts the LUMINARIES Awards to recognize the most creative and bold steps to push the industry and clients’ best interests forward.

About LPL Financial Foundation

The LPL Financial Foundation advances the economic well-being of underserved populations where we live and work, with an emphasis on encouraging professional readiness and placement of career-ready talent for the financial services industry and providing resources and training to small business owners.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional.

At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

ThinkAdvisor magazine, the LUMINARIES Awards program and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

