2024 Identity & Payments Summit Topic Overview: AI’s Impact on Secure Identity, Faster Payments, Mobile Identity and The Future of Authentication

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance invites decision-makers from across the payments, identity and access industries to come together for its first annual Identity & Payments Summit! The event will explore how these sectors converge, following a central theme of trust, security and privacy in today’s hyperconnected world. Attendees will benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities in a close-knit setting, allowing stakeholders to learn from one another, address challenges and facilitate cross-industry innovation.

The event will run in place of the Alliance’s longstanding Payments Summit, which successfully provided actionable guidance for payment leaders for more than 14 years. The new conference gives a larger audience access to the event. It will go beyond payments, incorporating the identity and access ecosystems and their impact on vertical markets including transportation, healthcare, government and finance.

The Identity & Payments Summit will be held February 26 through 28, 2024, at the scenic Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The conference will precede two Secure Technology Alliance members-only meetings hosted by its U.S. Payments and Identity and Access Forums. Registration details can be found on the Summit website.

Industry luminaries will deliver thought-provoking keynotes, panels and roundtables during the event. These sessions will be spread across multiple agenda tracks.

Payments-focused sessions will delve into the following:

Faster payments, FedNow’s impact on observability, use cases, broader industry impact

Payment orchestration for transaction security and efficiency

Buy now, pay later momentum and an analysis of consumer sentiments

Digital payments and mobile wallets, their use in healthcare, transportation and non-traditional POS settings

Cryptocurrency and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC)

Open payments in the electric vehicle and transportation sectors

Post-quantum computing

Next steps in omnichannel payments

On the identity and access track, sessions will explore:

Mobile identity (mID and mDL) and its implementation nationwide

Physical access control, security convergence, MFA and more

Passwordless and risk-based authentication

Blockchain, tokenization and smart contracts

Trust frameworks

Identity assurance

The convergence track will explore the intersection of technologies in payments and identity, including:

Generative AI and machine learning developments including deepfakes, automated authentication and enhancements to the user experience

NFC, UWB and RFID

Biometrics for identity verification and transactions via palm, iris, fingerprint and face scanning

Fraud prevention tools

Experts from across the payments, identity and access sectors are encouraged to participate in the conference. This includes payment networks, issuers, merchants, acquirers and processors, as well as technology hardware and software providers, consultants, integrators and industry influencers. Attendees are also invited to join an optional pre-conference networking event, a golf outing, being held on February 25. Registration details and fees can be found on the Summit website.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers’ licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance’s activities, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

