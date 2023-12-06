Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for 2024 REACH U.S. Program

Chicago, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, opened applications today for the 2024 U.S. REACH technology growth program. SCV, the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operates the award-winning REACH program across North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. REACH program focuses on solutions supporting the residential real estate sector, including innovations from adjacent industries such as banking, finance, home services, title, mortgage and insurance. Applications for the U.S. REACH Commercial program will open in March 2024.

“The support and developmental opportunities that REACH provides to the proptech sector are unmatched,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, REACH. “Our goal is to turn the industry’s significant challenges into opportunities for creative solutions and advanced development, offering substantial advantages for the participating companies in terms of innovation, market positioning and economic impact.”

NAR’s REACH program selects and helps scale the most promising technology companies across the real estate ecosystem. Participants in the program receive premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs including 250 REACH portfolio companies, venture advisors and curated program sponsors.

“As real estate technology continues its rapid evolution, the startups we welcome into the REACH program this year will play a key, central role in our industry’s future,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “Participation in REACH offers these companies a unique platform and access to a variety of diverse resources and professional expertise, providing these entrepreneurs support as they work to expand their networks and grow their enterprises.”

Applications for the 2024 U.S. REACH program will be accepted through January 31, 2024. For more information about REACH, or to apply, visit nar-reach.com.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit www.nar-reach.com.

