Capital Markets Gateway Appoints Peter Stosich as Chief Financial Officer

New York, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a fintech firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced the appointment of Peter Stosich as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 6, 2023.



Stosich brings a wealth of financial and strategic expertise to CMG, with over a decade of experience leading financial operations at complex, high-growth technology companies and seven years of experience serving as the Head of Finance for multiple firms. Stosich has an established reputation for driving financial growth and profitability in regulated fintech environments and is well positioned to help steer CMG towards further success in the global market.



"With a proven track record in financial management and expertise across fintech and enterprise SaaS business models, Peter will play a pivotal role in shaping our financial strategies and supporting CMG’s growth at a critical time in our company’s life cycle,” said Greg Ingram, CMG Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that Peter’s focus on scalable growth strategies and efficient operations will bring a fresh perspective and strategic insight to our next stage of growth.”



Stosich joins CMG from iCapital, a leading alternative investments marketplace for financial advisors, where he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. Prior to iCapital, Stosich was the Head of Finance at SIMON Markets, where he played a key role in the company's launch following its spin-out from Goldman Sachs and subsequent merger with iCapital. He has also held leadership positions at Origami Logic, Castlight Health, Barclays Investment Bank, and Goldman Sachs. Stosich earned his MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.



Stosich stated, "Having started my career in investment banking and participating in various aspects of the equity capital markets including executing IPO processes, I am enthusiastic about the innovation CMG is bringing to the capital markets. I am honored to help lead this dynamic and innovative organization and look forward to contributing to CMG’s growth strategies and ensuring we continue to scale in today's ever-evolving business landscape."



About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via its CMG XC™ network, the first end-to-end ECM platform, which delivers data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. By connecting the buy-side and sell-side on one neutral platform, CMG XC fosters streamlined communication and workflows from a broad range of participants and offers efficiencies to all parties. Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced ECM practitioners, CMG services are currently relied upon by 15 investment banks and more than 120 buy-side firms representing $20 trillion in AUM. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

