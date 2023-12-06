HqO Continues to Disrupt the Commercial Real Estate Industry with the Launch of the “2024 Best Spaces to Work in Boston” Program

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO, the world’s leading real estate experience platform, today announced the launch of “2024 Best Spaces to Work in Boston,” the only recognition and certification program that scores and validates end-user real estate experiences in spaces across the city. Published quarterly, the list will be based on real estate experience data from tenants and their employees gathered through HqO’s proprietary Intelligence suite of products leveraging the world’s most powerful and trusted employee experience assessment framework. This news comes on the heels of HqO’s recent $50 million Series D funding announcement and launch of their Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform, as they continue to partner with industry leaders to solve unprecedented tenant and employee retention and attraction challenges.



“For the first time in the history of the commercial real estate industry, a focus on the customer and their experience within the spaces and places they work is no longer an option—it is mission-critical to success,” said Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. “Office occupancy is at an all-time low, and the fight for top talent has never been more intense. To succeed in this rapidly changing market, leaders need a new edge to stay ahead of their competition. That’s why HqO is bringing its Best Spaces to Work program to Boston. We will be recognizing the best spaces to work in this vibrant city—the spaces that are reinvigorating culture, community, and engagement in the workplace. This program is without question going to be a game changer for tenant and employee retention and acquisition.”

To participate in the program, nominated spaces—buildings, offices, and amenities alike—undergo a property evaluation with an HqO REX expert to generate their REX Score, the quality measure of the end-user experiences within their space. Scores are then compared with data gathered over the last decade from over 8,000 workplaces and more than 1.7 million employees. If a REX Score meets or exceeds benchmarks from this data, the space will be certified and promoted as one of the Best Spaces to Work in Boston.

The Best Spaces to Work program will soon be rolling out to other major cities around the world, including Chicago; New York City; Washington D.C.; London; Paris; and Amsterdam, to name a few.

To secure your place in the first publication of “2024 Best Spaces to Work in Boston,” nominate your space by December 31, 2023. Visit our website today to get started.

