Ceramic Balls Market projected to reach USD 990.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report “ Ceramic Balls Market ” , by Material (Silicon, Alumina, Zirconia and Others), Function (Inert and Active), Application (Bearing, Grinding, Valve, Ball Screws, Chemical Pumps, Flowmeter and Others), End-use Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Aerospace, Medical and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Ceramic Balls Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 589.3 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 990.0 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Material, Function, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW SKF AKS Bearings Limited Sample of Companies Covered ANTS Ceramics Pvt Ltd Axens BASF SE

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Ceramic Balls Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The increasing demand for ceramic balls in diverse sectors such as aerospace, automotive, chemical, and medical is a significant driver of revenue growth in the market. Ceramic balls are favored for various industrial applications due to their exceptional qualities, including high wear resistance, resistance to high temperatures, and chemical durability. The market's revenue growth is further expected to be fueled by the growing trend of substituting steel balls with ceramic balls in numerous industrial applications. Notably, the surge in demand for ceramic balls in the aerospace industry stands out as a major contributor to the market's revenue growth. The aerospace industry requires high-performance materials that can withstand abrasive conditions and extremely high temperatures. Ceramic balls, known for their strength, rigidity, and resistance to thermal shock, find applications in aerospace components such as bearings, valves, and pumps. Additionally, the market is anticipated to benefit from increasing consumer preferences for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, further contributing to revenue growth.

Major Vendors in the Global Ceramic Balls Market:

SKF

AKS Bearings Limited

ANTS Ceramics Pvt Ltd

Axens

BASF SE

Carter Manufacturing Limited

Coorstek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Private Limited

Fineway Inc.

FT/F Co., Ltd.

Global Precision Ball & Roller

Hi-Tech Seals Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

METALBALL S.A.S.

Ortech Advanced Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

Sorbead India

Tipton Co., Ltd.

TN United Kingdom, Ltd

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Materials Co.,Ltd.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Increasing demand across various industries

A major driving factor for the ceramic balls market revolves around the increasing demand across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemical, and medical. This demand is fueled by the exceptional qualities of ceramic balls, such as high wear resistance, resistance to high temperatures, and chemical durability. Additionally, the market experiences growth as the trend of substituting steel balls with ceramic counter parts gains momentum in various industrial applications. The aerospace industry, in particular, plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for ceramic balls, given their suitability for high-performance applications in challenging conditions, including bearings, valves, and pumps. The pursuit of lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft further contributes to the market's upward trajectory.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for advanced ceramics

Advancements in ceramic ball manufacturing

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Precision Balls

Diversification into New Markets

Excellent Substitute to Steel Balls

Ceramic balls stand out as an excellent substitute for steel balls in the Ceramic Balls Market, offering a compelling alternative across diverse industrial applications. Their rising popularity is attributed to outstanding qualities such as high wear resistance, resistance to elevated temperatures, and exceptional chemical durability. As industries seek advanced materials with superior performance characteristics, the ceramic balls prove to be a formidable replacement, contributing to the market's growth. Notably, the shift towards ceramic balls is driven by the ongoing trend of enhancing efficiency and durability in industrial processes, positioning them as a noteworthy choice in applications where traditional steel balls may fall short.

The market for Ceramic Balls is dominated by North America.

In 2022, The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the predominant market for ceramic balls, with China, India, Australia, and Japan driving the majority of demand. The region's burgeoning automotive industry, coupled with a rising trend in adopting electric vehicles, is anticipated to boost the consumption of ceramic ball products for manufacturing applications. Additionally, the increasing utilization of ceramic balls in medical applications presents substantial growth opportunities in the region. The Asia Pacific countries benefit from favorable regulations, supportive FDI policies, and a skilled workforce, prompting foreign players to establish manufacturing units. Government backing for domestic manufacturing, coupled with accessible export policies, has further spurred local manufacturers to ramp up production, positively influencing the demand for ceramic balls.

On the other hand, Europe held a substantial market share, primarily attributed to the robust automotive manufacturing sector in the region. The consistent evolution and embrace of cutting-edge technologies in manufacturing processes have driven the demand for advanced materials in the region. Consequently, this has had a positive impact on the market for ceramic balls, particularly within the automobile manufacturing industries.

The Silicon-Based Ceramic Balls Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The market for ceramic balls is categorized into silicon-based, alumina-based, zirconia-based, and other segments. The silicon-based ceramic balls segment is anticipated to experience the most significant growth throughout the forecast period. These ceramic balls exhibit properties like corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and exceptional tolerance to high temperatures, rendering them suitable for various end-use industries. The increasing demand for properties such as high temperature resistance and corrosion resistance is projected to drive the growth of the silicon-based ceramic balls market in the next five years.

