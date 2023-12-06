Rockstar Games Co-Founder Jamie King Joins Portal Advisory Board





In deepening its relationship with a household name in web2 gaming, Portal continues to elevate the web2 + web3 hybrid gaming space with its sophisticated offering, leading in innovation, access, interoperability and organizational talent

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Portal Foundation, the leader in web2+web3 hybrid gaming that enables seamless integration between games on any blockchain, today announced that Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games, has joined its advisory board.

King’s addition to the Portal ecosystem adds even more legacy gaming, network experience and pedigree, and his chief purview will be the identification and onboarding of major web2 titles. Additionally, King will advise on game and IP creative and directional strategy, assist with qualification of third-party game studios, and provide Portal with a unique level of access to already established gaming ecosystems.

At Rockstar Games, King successfully evangelized the company vision and culture globally, leading product development across a matrix of 1000 team members, directly contributing to increased shareholder value and raising the company’s valuation to $2 Billion. King oversaw all studio acquisitions, software development, and cinematic production of best-selling video games, including Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Bully, Warriors, and Red Dead Revolver.

“We are truly thrilled at the addition of Jamie to our team and burgeoning ecosystem,” said Dan Keene, Chief Business Officer and Founding Team Member at Portal Foundation. “Jamie is of course a heavyweight in the business and will create immediate strategic value across multiple fronts for Portal,” he added.

Credited in over 85 video games (Producer, Exec Producer, VP of Development) and awarded a BAFTA for ‘Lifetime Achievement in Video Games,’ King also led the publishing of Take Two’s budget title series with 3rd party developers, including Gathering Of Developers. He recruited world-class talent, identified cutting-edge tech, and led the development of RAGE, a proprietary game engine shared across the organization, in addition to negotiating and directing multimillion-dollar ‘exclusive’ content for video game cutscenes, marketing materials, and sales assets, including celebrity voiceovers.

“This is an exciting moment for Portal as well as me personally,” said Jamie King. “Portal is uniquely positioned in many ways to lead the future of web-based gaming functionality and to truly change the face of this emerging industry. I hold unwavering confidence in the core team behind Portal. Working alongside them as an advisor, I’ve witnessed firsthand their technology, product development, and distribution expertise. They are an imposing team, and I’m honored to be part of their journey. Portal represents a significant leap forward in bridging the Web2 and Web3 gaming gap. Its innovative solutions and stellar team position it as a frontrunner in revolutionizing the gaming industry.”

Portal is the universal gaming ecosystem, powered by $Portal. Through market-leading tech products and a world-class network, Portal is bringing blockchain gaming to mainstream audiences. It’s the crucial first step in their mission: to onboard the first billion gamers into Web3. The Portal Ecosystem is composed of multiple interconnected elements, each providing a unique value add for users: the universal gaming coin, Portal Platform, Wallet, and Network. With 180+ games integrated at launch, Portal is set to be the world’s access point into Web3 gaming.

