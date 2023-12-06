Parenting For Brain Release New Article on How to Master Parenting

Belmont, CA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parenting For Brain (www.parentingforbrain.com), a website offering science-backed parenting advice, is excited to announce the release of the new article ‘When parents master this one thing, they’ve mastered parenting’ on its website.

“Parenting is definitely a tough gig, especially when you’re juggling a full-time job and what feels like a million other responsibilities,” said Pamela Li, Editor-in-Chief of Parenting For Brain. “It’s easy to get caught up in the daily rush and overlook what really matters most. But here’s the thing: if you nail this part, everything else starts to fall into place a bit more easily.”

According to Parenting For Brain, the key way to master parenting is for caregivers and parents to build strong, supportive, and loving relationships with their children. This extends past just being there physically for the child but also includes being emotionally available by listening, understanding, and being present.

By developing this relationship, the most common and demanding parenting challenges become significantly easier. These can include:

Children being Reluctant to Study: Relationship is one of the three human psychological needs that can motivate, with research showing that when children feel a strong bond with their parents, they start to care about the things they value.

Achieving Better Grades: The latest studies show that having a great parent-child relationship is associated with better academic achievement in high school and higher college enrolment.

Improving a Child’s Listening: When parents build strong, trusted bonds with their children, this is less likely to cause power struggles or arguments in the family, as the child respects their parents and what they say.

Encouraging Children to Complete Chores: Research shows that when children genuinely care about their parents and family, they are more inclined to contribute to household chores because they want to help and value their family.

“At the heart of all this is your relationship with your child. Often, we parents get so wrapped up in making our kids do things a certain way that we forget about nurturing our relationship with them. Parenting isn’t about dictating every move but building a foundation of love and support. When you start there, everything else begins to align more effortlessly,” furthered Pamela Li.

Parenting For Brain is a website offering science-backed parenting advice. It empowers parents with easy-to-understand, evidence-based guidance. The team uses empirical research and neuroscience to aid parents in fostering their children’s brain development for optimal outcomes. Parenting For Brain’s mission is to help parents raise a new generation of children who are healthy, happy, successful, and well-adjusted without relying solely on anecdotes, opinions, or doctrine.

