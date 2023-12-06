BriaCell 2023 SABCS Posters Confirm Activation of Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells and Identify Potential Predictors of Clinical Benefit

BriaCell’s Bria-IMT ™ combination regimen with immune checkpoint inhibitors activated cancer-fighting CD8+ T cells turning “Cold” tumors “Hot” on ImmunoPET imaging



™ Advanced protein array technologies showed unique antibody responses in patients with disease control who were treated with the Bria-IMT™ regimen, and may be used to predict survival and clinical benefit in cancer patients

Potent activity of the BriaCell combination regimen supports the use of the regimen in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in advanced metastatic breast cancer

Updated overall survival clinical data will be presented tomorrow 12:00 pm – 2:00 PM CT; Presentation ID: PO3-05-12

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is presenting 3 posters including two today at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX.

Today’s posters highlight the activation of cancer fighting immune cells by the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen that was identified using leading-edge technologies. These tools may be used to evaluate immune system responses to immunotherapy treatments, and perhaps to predict survival and clinical benefit in cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ regimen.

“I am very excited with our findings using advanced CD8 ImmunoPET imaging that may be able to transform the way we treat cancer patients,” stated Russ Kuker, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Radiology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the first author of the PO1-20-12 poster. “We were able to see that the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen treatment can activate cancer-fighting T cells to infiltrate some breast cancer tumors. This represents evidence of the effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen and demonstrates the potential of this approach.”

“I am thrilled with the successful transformation of a cold immune suppressed tumor to a hot immune responsive one as well as the antibody responses seen with our immunotherapy,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “We strongly believe in the potential of our novel immunotherapy in cancer patients and will be working determinedly with experts to bring these safe and effective treatment options to cancer patients who have failed other therapies.”

Poster #1 Abstract Title: CD8+ Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Turn a Cold Tumor Hot in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Submission ID: 1577766

Presentation ID: PO1-20-12

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 1

Session Date and Time: Wednesday December 6, 2023 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CT

We present the first evidence that “cold” tumors can become “hot” with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen treatment suggesting immune system activation in the patient.

CD8 ImmunoPET imaging, an imaging analysis technology, is used to mark CD8+ T-cells (also known as cytotoxic T cells) that are important components of the immune system and key to cancer cell detection and destruction.

The study demonstrated higher levels of cancer fighting CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes in some breast cancer metastatic sites and in lymphoid organs. This indicates activation of these cells and their invasion into the tumors potentially leading to destruction of cancer cells.

We observed favorable changes in tumor markers (CEA and CA15-3), Circulating Tumor Cells, and Cancer Associated Macrophage Like cells suggesting activation of tumor fighting cells.

Our findings support the use of Bria-IMT™ in combination with an immune check point inhibitor in our pivotal Phase 3 study.



In summary, the use of leading technologies such as CD8 ImmunoPET imaging, peripheral blood tumor markers, and circulating cancer-associated cells demonstrate the therapeutic potential of the Bria-IMT™ combination therapy regimen. These findings support the use of this combination regimen in our pivotal Phase 3 study.

Poster #2 Abstract Title: Analysis of Antibody Response to SV-BR-1-GM Therapeutic Vaccine in Breast Cancer Patients Using Human Protein Microarrays: Potential Correlations with Therapy Response

Submission ID: 1578637

Presentation ID: PO2-13-06

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 2

Session Date and Time: Wednesday December 6, 2023 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Using protein array technology, we were able to identify antibody responses that differed between clinical responders (defined as patients who achieved complete response, partial response or stable disease) and non-responders. Such responses may represent potential predictors of patients’ survival following treatment with the Bria-IMT™ treatment regimen.

The Bria-IMT™ regimen (both monotherapy and combination with an immune check point inhibitor) produced non-overlapping patterns in antibody profiles suggesting the ability of the Bria-IMT™ combination therapy regimen to induce specific antibody responses.

Overall, BriaCell’s data shows significant anti-tumor activity of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™ (alone or in combination with immune check point inhibitors) in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Using innovative technologies, we believe that we have identified potential predictors of patients’ survival following treatment with the Bria-IMT™ combination therapy regimen. We plan to further investigate these findings in our ongoing Phase 3 study in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell’s third poster of this meeting titled “Randomized Phase 2 of Bria-IMT™, an allogenic human cell line with antigen presenting activity, in heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer; will present updated overall survival clinical data tomorrow 12:00 pm – 2:00 PM CT; Presentation ID: PO3-05-12”.

Copies of the posters will be posted at the following: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

