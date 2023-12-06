Vicinity Showcased Industrial 5G Solution in 5G-ACIA Industrial 5G day

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Technologies Limited (Vicinity) showcases the advanced industrial 5G solution in the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) Industrial 5G Day 2023, being held in Taipei, Taiwan on 7th December 2023.



Vicinity is demonstrating a low latency industrial 5G wireless networking solution to enable industrial safety applications in factories with 5G connected Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV). Vicinity developed 5G integrated small cell (ISC) network wirelessly connects an emergency stop controller with the AGVs. The demonstration emulates an emergency scenario where the stop button is activated. The AGVs are stopped with the latency within 3ms. The response time is 200 times faster compared with the conventional 5G mobile networks.

To achieve such a fast response time, the ISC supports the User Plane Function (UPF) offloading. This allows the user application running on the ISC to minimise the latency. The ISC is connected to Vicinity’s 5G core software running in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reduce the deployment and maintenance costs.

Vicinity self-developed O-RAN compliant 5G L1 to L3 software stacks deliver edge computing capability to enable applications addressing the enterprise requirement. Vicinity 5G solutions are software-defined. It supports the open Application Programming Interface (API) to enable 5G innovative applications. In particular, Vicinity’s core network, base-station and terminal software stacks are also ready to support the Time Sensitive Network (TSN) for precise and time-critical industrial controls.

Vicinity is a 5G technology provider with objectives to drive new innovations. “We are solving pain points in the industry demanding for a high capacity, high reliability and lower latency wireless network,” said Dr Eric Tsang, the CEO of Vicinity Technologies Limited, “Vicinity is a leader to provide quick time to market solution.”

Vicinity’s industrial 5G networking solution is presented with live demonstration in the 5G-ACIA event. Interested parties can schedule physical or virtual meetings through event@vicinitysys.com.

About Vicinity

Vicinity Technologies Limited (“Vicinity”) is a wireless communications systems developer based in Bristol, United Kingdom. Vicinity has full R&D capability to develop and deploy 5G infrastructures and products for various 5G applications. The team consists of 5G systems experts with over 20 years of experience in wireless communication products development. They have rich track record on the public and private 5G commercial networks deployment. To understand more stories about the Vicinity, please visit https://www.vicinitysys.com.