Associa Chicagoland Volunteers At Nourishing Hope Food Pantry

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa Chicagoland (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area, volunteered for the second time with Nourishing Hope, a local food pantry. They helped sort and package food for delivery to individuals and families in need. It was a great team building event and a fun way for the company to give back to the local community.

As one of Chicago’s largest and longest-operating food pantries, Nourishing Hope’s mission is to eliminate hunger and poverty by providing food to fill the basic need of hungry people, empowering clients to gain independence through innovative social service programs, raising awareness of hunger and poverty and working towards solutions to eliminate them. To learn more about Nourishing Hope, or to donate or volunteer, visit https://www.nourishinghopechi.org/ways-to-help/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa Chicagoland team members have volunteered with include Feed My Starving Children, Adopt-A-Troop and Enchanted Backpacks.

