HEALWELL AI Announces Upsize in Bought Deal Offering to $10 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX:HWAIF), a data science and AI company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), will purchase 12,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, at a price of $0.80 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one Class A subordinate voting share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of three (3) years following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. If this over-allotment option is exercised in full, an additional $1,500,000 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate proceeds of the Offering will be $11,500,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about December 22, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such other jurisdictions as agreed between the parties.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or to any U.S. persons or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and any applicable state securities laws or an exemption therefrom or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom. “United States” and “U.S. persons” shall have the meaning given to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About HEALWELL AI Inc.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Our mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the company’s roadmap. HEALWELL AI is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX”. For more information, visit www.HEALWELL.ai.

