Global Smart Glass Market Research Report 2024: Market Revenue Forecasts Segmented by Technology, End-use Industry, Region through 2034

The Global Market for Smart Glass 2018-2034 provides a detailed analysis of this market, covering key smart glass technologies including electrochromic, thermochromic, and PDLC switchable glass.

Smart glass refers to specialty glass or glazing solutions that can dynamically modulate light transmission or opaqueness in response to voltage, light, or temperature inputs.

This switchable functionality enables user-controlled dimming, privacy, heat management, and energy savings across diverse industries. The use of smart glass is an effective way of minimizing energy consumption in buildings. The unique light and heat-adaptive nature of smart glass is made possible by advanced underlying technologies that induce reversible changes in specialized glass materials through applied stimuli.

End users markets such as construction, automotive, and aerospace are extensively covered. Regional demand analysis and growth projections are provided for markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Profiles for over 50 major companies working on smart glass and related technologies are included. The report focuses on key details around market size, segmentation, growth factors, challenges, emerging applications, product innovations, and future roadmap. It aims to quantify the opportunity presented by smart glass, windows, and dynamic glazing solutions.

With sustainability concerns around energy conservation and green buildings taking centre stage, this research analysis helps identify specific areas of product enhancement and regional trends reshaping demand. Companies can leverage the granular demand forecasts to 2034 by technology and geography to focus innovation pipelines, localization strategies and predictive capacity planning as next-generation dynamic glass gets embedded across industries.

Report contents include:

Global smart glass market revenue forecasts segmented by technology, end-use industry, region through 2034.

Analysis of market drivers like energy regulations, EVs, reducing energy use, mega-trends.

Overview of smart glass technologies - electrochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC, etc.

Discussion of applications across architecture, automotive, aerospace, and consumer devices.

Commercial application analysis - buildings, healthcare, transportation etc.

Comparative assessment of smart glass materials.

Review of new products, partnerships, investments and funding trends.

Breakdown of demand growth projections for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China.

Challenges analysis covering costs, switching speeds, fabrication limits etc.

Emerging materials outlook.

Sustainability impact - recyclable panels, photocatalytic coatings, energy saving potential.

Future outlook addressing required innovation areas, new capabilities, roadmaps.

Company profiles for 50 manufacturers and start-ups.

Companies profiled include

AGC Inc

Andluca Technologies

ChromoGenics AB

ClearVue Technologies

Gauzy Ltd

Halio, Inc

HIVISQ

Saint Gobain

SageGlass

UbiQD

View, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers

1.1.1 Energy Efficiency Regulations

1.1.2 Electric Vehicle Market Growth

1.1.3 Reducing Energy Use

1.1.4 Mega-trends driving the smart glass market

1.2 Market for Smart Glass

1.2.1 Architecture and Construction

1.2.2 Commercial buildings

1.2.3 Healthcare Infrastructure

1.2.4 Educational Institutions

1.2.5 Residential Premises

1.2.6 Automotive windows and glass

1.2.7 Aerospace

1.2.8 Consumer Devices

1.2.9 Smartphones

1.2.10 AR Smart Glasses

1.3 Comparison of smart glass technologies

1.3.1 Competitive landscape

1.4 Global manufacturers

1.5 Routes to market

1.6 Commercial applications of smart glass

1.7 Market and Technical Challenges

1.8 Future of Smart Glass

1.8.1 Need for innovation

1.8.2 Reducing costs

1.8.3 Integration with building systems/Internet of Things (IoT)

1.8.4 Energy efficiency and regulations in buildings

1.8.5 Photovoltaic smart glass

1.8.6 Faster switching times

1.8.7 Applications in healthcare infrastructure

1.8.8 Applications in electric vehicles (EVs)

1.9 Market funding

1.10 Global market revenues, 2018-2034

1.10.1 Total market

1.10.2 By smart glass technology

1.10.3 By end-use markets

1.10.4 By region

2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 What is smart glass?

4.1.1 Controlling light transmission

4.1.2 Glare Reduction

4.1.3 Adjustable Privacy

4.1.4 Climate Control

4.2 Types of smart glass

4.2.1 Passive smart glass

4.2.2 Active smart glass

4.3 Comparison of smart glass technologies

4.4 Nanomaterials in smart glass

5 ELECTROCHROMIC SMART GLASS

5.1 Technology Description

5.1.1 Operating Principle

5.1.2 Materials

5.1.2.1 Inorganic metal oxides

5.1.2.2 Organic EC materials

5.1.2.3 Nanomaterials

5.2 Benefits

5.3 Limitations

5.4 Markets

5.4.1 Residential and commercial windows

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.2.1 Mirrors

5.4.3 Aerospace

5.4.4 Sunglasses and visors

5.4.5 Flexible displays and wearables

5.5 Global revenues

5.5.1 By market

5.5.2 By region

5.6 Market players

6 THERMOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

6.1 Operating Principle

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Limitations

6.4 Markets

6.5 Global revenues

6.5.1 By market

6.5.2 By region

6.6 Market players

7 SUSPENDED PARTICLE DEVICE (SPD) SMART GLASS

7.1 Operating principle

7.2 Benefits

7.3 Limitations

7.4 Markets

7.4.1 Windows

7.4.2 Automotive

7.4.3 Displays

7.4.4 Aviation

7.5 Global revenues

7.5.1 By market

7.5.2 By region

7.7 Market players

8 POLYMER DISPERSED LIQUID CRYSTAL SMART GLASS (PDLC)

8.1 Operating principle

8.1.1 Types

8.1.1.1 Laminated Switchable PDLC Glass

8.1.1.2 Self-adhesive Switchable PDLC Film

8.2 Benefits

8.3 Limitations

8.4 Markets

8.4.1.1 Interior glass

8.4.1.2 Healthcare

8.4.1.3 Projection

8.5 Global revenues

8.5.1 By market

8.5.2 By region

8.6 Market players

9 PHOTOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

9.1 Operating principle

9.2 Benefits

9.3 Limitations

9.4 Markets

9.5 Market players

10 MICRO-BLINDS

10.1 Operating principle

10.2 Benefits

10.3 Markets

10.4 Market players

11 ELECTROKINETIC GLASS

11.1 Operating principle

11.2 Applications

12 PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) SOLAR GLAZING

12.1 Technology Description

12.2 Markets

12.2.1 Building-integrated PV glazing

12.3 companies

13 HEAT INSULATION SOLAR GLASS (HISG)

13.1 Operating principle

13.2 Applications

14 QUANTUM DOT SOLAR GLASS

14.1 Operating principle

14.2 Applications

15 EMERGING SMART GLASS TECHNOLOGIES

15.1 Self-Cleaning Smart Glass

15.2 Photocatalytic Coatings

15.3 Hydrophilic Coatings

15.4 Recyclable Smart Glass

15.5 Graphene smart glass

15.6 Electrochromic Panes

15.7 Insulating Interlayers

15.8 Liquid crystal elastomers

16 COMPANY PROFILES (56 company profiles)

