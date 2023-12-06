Global Amniotic Membrane Market Research Report 2023-2030: Rising Expenditure in R&D in the Field of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amniotic membrane market size is expected to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030

Global rise in the number of trauma and burn cases, surgeries, and increasing cognizance regarding various benefits offered by amniotic membrane-based products are factors increasing their demand. Amniotic membrane has pain-reducing properties, which may lead to the increased adoption of these tissue-based products in surgical wounds and ophthalmology.





Rising expenditure in R&D in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine and the rising number of surgeries being performed are some of the key factors anticipated to augment the market growth. The global market is expected to gain potential owing to a wide range of product applications in ophthalmology, skin, brain, and head & neck, genitourinary tract, as well as other surgical procedures.

In addition, the rise in amniotic membrane-based transplantations across the globe is predicted to fuel the overall market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the product benefits among healthcare professionals as well as individuals is estimated to boost the demand over the forecast years.



However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to impede market growth. Amniotic membrane-based products are most commonly used in the treatment of various areas, such as venous, pressure, and diabetic foot ulcers, ophthalmology, surgeries, and also in the management of chronic wounds.

Moreover, with increasing research in the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, various research and academic institutes are engaged in a study to facilitate the usage of these products for other applications.



Amniotic Membrane Market Report Highlights

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2022 owing to the high effectivity and preservation of histological and biological properties in these membranes

The surgical wounds segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 36.7% in 2022 due to the increased volume of surgical procedures and wide product usage in surgical applications

Specialty clinics are anticipated to gain the highest market share by 2030 due to the increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries being performed globally

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 31.7% owing to the existence of a large number of major players and the high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period due to the high population coupled with the rising chronic diseases and burn incidences

Competitive Landscape

Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC.

Applied Biologics LLC

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

DermaSciences

Katena Products, Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Amniox Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Amniotic Membrane Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Amniotic Membrane: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Amniotic Membrane Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Cryopreserved

4.4. Dehydrated



Chapter 5. Amniotic Membrane: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Amniotic Membrane Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Surgical Wounds

5.4. Ophthalmology



Chapter 6. Amniotic Membrane: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Amniotic Membrane Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.5. Specialty Clinics

6.6. Research and Academic Institutes



Chapter 7. Amniotic Membrane Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Amniotic Membrane Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwe95b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment