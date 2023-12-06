Global Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2023-2030: Market Set to Grow Driven by Rising Chronic Diseases, Advancements in Biotechnology Fuel Demand

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Growth Hormones, Interferons, Vaccines, Immunostimulating Agents), By Source, By Indication, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recombinant protein therapeutics CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 51.95 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biotechnology, the rising prominence of personalized medicine, and increasing biomedical research and development investments are the key factors driving the growth of the market.





The growing demand for recombinant protein therapeutics has increased investment in biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure and facilities. This includes establishing large-scale production facilities, process optimization, and improvements in manufacturing technologies. The expanded manufacturing capacity enables greater production of recombinant protein therapeutics, thereby augmenting the market growth.



The development of recombinant protein drugs in-house can be time-consuming and resource-intensive for biopharmaceutical companies. Outsourcing to CDMOs allows companies to access state-of-the-art facilities, specialized expertise, and optimized processes, resulting in time and cost efficiencies. Contract developers can scale up capabilities and provide quicker turnaround times, enabling biopharmaceutical companies to bring their products to market more promptly.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the market. The demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines expanded the manufacturing capacity for recombinant protein drugs. Several companies focusing on developing recombinant protein therapies have scaled up their processes and facilities to meet the requirements of COVID-19-related products.

This expansion has not only augmented the production of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines but also created opportunities for investment and growth in the recombinant protein therapeutic CDMO industry. For instance, in February 2021, GSK and Sanofi announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for the evaluation of their adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Report Highlights

Interferons segment accounted for the largest share of 21.6% in 2022. The growing demand for recombinant protein interferons in treating chronic and infectious diseases drives the segment

Based on the source, the mammalian systems segment accounted for the largest share of 67.3% in 2022. High segment shares are majorly due to increasing rates of outsourcing witnessed across mammalian source-based therapeutics

The oncology segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing rate of clinical trials targeted at discovering novel antibodies in cancer treatment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast time frame. High growth is majorly due to Asian countries such as India and China, where the cost of production is comparatively lower than in Western economies, thus attracting a larger customer base across the region and thereby supporting the region's growth

Competitive Landscape

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Lonza

Catalent, Inc

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

WuXi Biologics

Curia Global, Inc.

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

HALIX B.V.

AGC Biologics

Enzene Biosciences

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Rate of Clinical Research to Boost Demand for Recombinant Protein Therapeutics

3.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Biologics and Biosimilars

3.2.1.3. Technological Innovations Pertaining to the Development of Novel Recombinant Protein Therapeutics

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Regulatory Hurdles

3.2.2.2. Challenges Related to Quality Control

3.3. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030

4.3.1. Growth Hormones

4.3.2. Interferons

4.3.3. Vaccines

4.3.4. Immunostimulating Agents

4.3.5. Others



Chapter 5. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Source: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Source: Movement Analysis

5.3. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Source, 2018 - 2030

5.3.1. Mammalian Systems

5.3.2. Microbial Systems



Chapter 6. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Indication: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market, By Indication: Movement Analysis

6.3. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Indication, 2018 - 2030

6.3.1. Oncology

6.3.2. Infectious Diseases

6.3.3. Immunological Disorders

6.3.4. Metabolic Disorders

6.3.5. Haematological Disorders



Chapter 7. Recombinant Protein Therapeutics CDMO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot



