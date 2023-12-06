Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $85 Million by 2030 - Perceived Complexity of The Brewing Process Hampers Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mini Brewer, Full-Size Brewer), By Mechanism (Automatic, Manual), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home beer brewing machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 85,837.1 thousand by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030

The market is anticipated to experience growth due to the surging preference for homemade beer among millennials, particularly in the U.S., Germany, and the UK. In addition, the global rise in craft beer consumption is playing a significant role in fostering the expansion of local breweries, consequently contributing to a positive trajectory of market growth.



Rising preference for fresh beer, along with the rising trend of on-premise sales, is also expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for premium beer such as craft beer and draught beer on account of changing consumer lifestyle coupled with increased per capita income is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.



Online platforms and social media have facilitated the sharing of brewing knowledge, recipes, and tips. Homebrewing communities, forums, and digital content have created a sense of camaraderie among beer enthusiasts worldwide, fostering a global homebrewing culture. As a result, people from different parts of the world are increasingly drawn to crafting their beer, contributing to the growing demand for home beer brewing machines.



The appeal of home beer brewing machines is strongly tied to the potential cost savings they offer consumers. Brewing beer at home allows individuals to produce their favorite beer styles in larger quantities, significantly reducing the cost per bottle or pint compared to purchasing commercially produced craft beer. This cost-effectiveness stems from several economic factors associated with home beer brewing and it is driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, advancements in brewing technology have also led to the development of multifunctional brewing machines. Some models combine brewing methods, such as all-grain, extract, and even cold brewing for specialty beers like coffee stouts. This versatility caters to a broader range of brewing preferences and allows users to experiment with different styles using a single machine, which is also driving the market growth.



In June 2023, Gulu, a prominent pioneer in beer brewing appliances, revealed its much-awaited F1 Smart Capsule Homebrew Fermenter, which is set to launch soon. This groundbreaking device seeks to revolutionize homebrewing, providing enthusiasts with a seamless blend of tradition and technology for an unmatched brewing experience.



Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the mini brewer segment held the largest market share of 69.13% in 2022. Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the growth of the mini brewer market. Manufacturers have been able to design compact, efficient, and user-friendly brewing systems, making the process of home brewing more approachable to a wider audience

In terms of mechanism, the manual mechanism segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in the popularity of manual home beer brewing machines can be attributed to the consumers' desire for a hands-on, personalized brewing experience, the appeal of traditional brewing methods, the influence of the craft beer culture, and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices. As these factors continue shaping consumer preferences, the manual brewing machine segment is expected to grow steadily

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. The consumption of home-brewed beers in Asia Pacific has grown as a result of the increasing appreciation for craft beers with distinctive flavors, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes in countries like China, Australia, Singapore, India, and New Zealand

