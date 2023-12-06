Citrus Crop Nutrition Market Valuation to Total US$ 1,526.5 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Citrus Crop Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citrus crop nutrition market value is projected to reach US$ 902.2 million in 2023 and US$ 1,526.5 million by the end of 2033. Over the assessment period, worldwide demand for citrus crop nutrition products is predicted to surge at a 5.4% CAGR.



Several factors are expected to drive global citrus crop nutrition growth. These include rising demand for citrus fruits, especially from the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors, growing adoption of precision farming, and increasing emphasis on improving crop productivity.

People worldwide are becoming aware of the potential health benefits of citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons. As a result, they are consuming these fruits on large scales, which is expected to provide impetus for the expansion of the citrus crop nutrition market.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors - Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18577

The rising need for improving citrus crop quality and yield is heightening the demand for nutritional supplements in orchards and citrus tree plantation yards. Farmers are using different citrus crop nutrition products to increase their crop yield and quality. This will likely boost the target market.

The advantages of higher yield, lower production costs, and soil degradation prevention are expected to popularize crop nutrition products. Further, surging consumer demand for sustainable food with an expanding global population could also play a notable role in bolstering sales of citrus crop nutrients.

The growing trend for organic fertilizers and the strictness of the laws governing agricultural chemicals could affect the overall market performance. Concerns about micronutrient sustainability are also giving way to the development of eco-friendly substitutes that could limit the sales of citrus crop nutrition to a certain degree.

Key Takeaways from the Citrus Crop Nutrition Market Study Report

The global citrus crop nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 1,526.5 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on nutrient type, the micronutrients segment is poised to witness robust growth through 2033.

The United States held about 22% of the global market share in 2022.

of the global market share in 2022. Demand for citrus crop nutrients in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a 6.2% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. China is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Sales in India are projected to soar at 5.8% CAGR through 2033.

"The demand for citrus crop nutrients in Western countries has stagnated with the reduction of farming activities and saturation of the market after the entry of new players. Hence, businesses have a greater opportunity to expand their market size outside national borders due to the rising demand for micronutrients in emerging economies," -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18577

Competitive Landscape

Though the greater fertilizer market is highly competitive, there are a handful of players operating in the market for specific macro and micro-nutrients for plants. In the forecast period, greater awareness regarding several supplementary advantages of using formulations for citrus plant health is anticipated to drive the market.

Key players are concentrating on introducing novel formulations to meet growing end-user demand. They are also adopting strategies such as mergers, alliances, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their footprint.

Recent Developments in the Citrus Crop Nutrition Business-

MAX-IN Ultra ZMB Plus product line was recently released by WinField United, which is a Canada-based agro-tech business. This new product is a novel foliar micronutrient formulation that combines a high-load combination of zinc, manganese, and boron into one practical and efficient solution. The main advantage of this crop nutrient solution is that it improves the overall quality of the soil by providing all the necessary micronutrients at once.

In mid-2021, Fertiláqua Inc., a well-known Brazil-based specialized fertilizer manufacturer, was acquired by ICL Group of Industries. In line with ICL's strategy, the acquisition was aimed at taking advantage of Fertiláqua's robust distribution network and market position in the quickly expanding Brazilian farm sector.

Key Companies Profiled

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

Nutrien

Eurochem Group

Haifa Group

ICL Group

Compass Minerals

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Wilbur-Ellis

Brandt

K+S KALI





Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18577

Key Segments Covered by Citrus Crop Nutrition Market Survey Report

By Product Type:

Fertilizers

Soil Conditioners

Specialized Nutrient Solutions

Other Product Types

By Nutrient Type:

Micro-nutrients

Macro-nutrients

By Application:

Fertigation

Follar Spray

Soil Amendments

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food and beverages team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food and beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

Nutritional yeast market size exceeded US$ 201.4 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 14.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The capsules segment is expected to lead the global cellular nutrition market share, totaling a valuation of US$ 711.8 million by 2033.

The multi nutritional supplement market demand was worth US$ 310 Billion in 2020 and is expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The Nutritional Labelling market trend is valued at US$ 13.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2032.

The global gut health supplement market is expected to reach US$ 27,312.0 million by 2033, Projected to grow at 8.3% CAGR

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube