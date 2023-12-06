AIOPs Market Size Worth $172.57 Billion by 2032 - Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Infrastructure & Integration with DevOps Practices to Explode Demand

Newark, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20.39 billion in 2022 global AIOPs market will reach USD 172.57 billion by 2032. There is a growing opportunity for AIOPs to play a crucial role in security operations (SecOps). AIOP solutions can provide advanced threat detection, automate incident response, and enhance cybersecurity measures to protect against evolving cyber threats. Furthermore, AIOPs can capitalize on predictive analytics to offer more proactive IT operations management. Predictive capabilities can help organizations anticipate issues before they occur, reducing downtime and enhancing the overall reliability of IT systems. Tailoring AIOP solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries presents an opportunity. Industry-specific AIOPs can address unique challenges and requirements, providing more targeted and effective IT operations management. Additionally, integrating AIOPs with IT Service Management processes offers an opportunity to improve service delivery, automate service desk operations, and enhance the overall ITSM experience. This factor can lead to increased customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Besides, the adoption of AIOPs for network automation is an area of opportunity. AIOPs can play a key role in automating network management tasks, optimizing network performance, and ensuring the seamless operation of communication infrastructures.



Key Insight of the global AIOPs market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Many nations in the Asia Pacific region are undergoing rapid digital transformation across industries. Businesses increasingly embrace technology to stay competitive, and AIOP solutions are crucial in optimizing IT operations and supporting digital initiatives. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is undergoing significant growth in IT infrastructure, including cloud adoption, data centers, and advanced networking technologies. As the complexity of IT environments increases, the need for AIOP solutions to manage and monitor these infrastructures becomes more pronounced. The region also has a thriving e-commerce and rapidly expanding IT services industry. Both these sectors rely heavily on robust IT operations. AIOPs can enhance the efficiency and reliability of IT systems in these dynamic environments, driving adoption. Furthermore, governments and businesses in the Asia Pacific region are investing substantially in artificial intelligence and technology. These investments create an environment conducive to adopting AIOP solutions, leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize IT operations. Additionally, emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, are witnessing robust economic growth. As businesses in these regions expand, there is a growing need for advanced IT solutions to manage complex operations, leading to increased demand for AIOPs. Besides, the Asia Pacific region has a large population of tech-savvy consumers who drive the demand for digital services. This demand, in turn, puts pressure on businesses to ensure the availability and performance of their IT systems, creating a favourable environment for AIOPs adoption.



In 2022, the platform segment held the largest market share at 86.51% and a market revenue of 17.64 billion.



In 2022, the on-premise segment dominated the market with the largest share of 68.35% and revenue of 13.94 billion.



In 2022, the real-time analytics segment dominated the market with the highest share of 34.92% and revenue of 7.12 billion.



In 2022, the large enterprises segment dominated the market with the largest share of 76.29% and revenue of 15.56 billion.



In 2022, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the highest share of 21.57% and revenue of 4.40 billion.



Report Attribute Details



Advancement in market



In May 2023: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has collaborated with Google Cloud and introduced its newest initiative. Utilizing the potential of generative AI, TCS aims to assist clients in expediting their growth and transformation initiatives. TCS Pace Ports will be the focal points for these collaborative endeavours, functioning as co-innovation hubs strategically located in cities such as Pittsburgh, New York, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.



In April 2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has unveiled the latest generation of HPE Aruba Networking Central, representing the next phase in its development. This upgraded release of HPE Aruba Networking Central delivers a range of significant business advantages, including more efficient factory operations, personalized customer interactions, decreased environmental footprint, and improved omnichannel retail functions. With its advanced features, businesses can leverage automated processes, tailor services to individual customer preferences, contribute to sustainability goals, and ensure a seamless shopping experience across in-store, mobile, and online channels.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Need for real-time analysis and action.



Traditional IT monitoring systems are often reactive, meaning they respond to issues after they have occurred. IT teams typically rely on predefined thresholds and alerts to identify problems, possibly resulting in delayed detection. Also, human operators manually analyze alerts and log data to pinpoint the root causes of issues. This manual analysis is time-consuming and may need help keeping pace with the complexity and scale of modern IT environments. The advent of AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) has transformed this paradigm by enabling real-time data analysis, leading to swift incident response and enhanced system reliability. AIOps platforms continuously analyze vast amounts of data in real-time. This factor includes data from logs, performance metrics, and other sources across the IT infrastructure, allowing for instantaneous insights into the health and performance of the system. In addition, AIOps employs machine learning algorithms to identify patterns, anomalies, and trends in data. These ML algorithms learn from historical data and can predict possible problems or irregularities before they impact operations.



Restraint: Initial implementation costs.



A major component of upfront costs for implementing AIOps is the licensing fees associated with the software. AIOps solutions often involve sophisticated algorithms, machine learning models, and analytics capabilities, which may come with a substantial price tag for software licenses. AIOps implementations may require additional hardware infrastructure to support the computational demands of processing large volumes of data in real time. This factor can include servers, storage systems, and other hardware components, contributing to the upfront investment. Additionally, AIOps introduces advanced technologies, and organizations must invest in training their IT teams to deploy and manage these solutions effectively. Costs associated with training programs, workshops, and hiring skilled personnel can constitute a significant portion of the upfront investment. The upfront costs associated with implementing AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) solutions, encompassing software, hardware, and training, can pose a significant obstacle for some organizations, mainly smaller ones with small budgets. The perceived high initial investment may act as a deterrent to adoption despite the potential long-term benefits.



Opportunity: Partnerships and collaborations.



AIOps solution providers often collaborate with leading cloud services providers, such as Azure (Microsoft), AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. These collaborations result in integrated offerings that leverage cloud platforms' scalability, flexibility, and advanced infrastructure services. AIOps solutions can seamlessly integrate with cloud environments, allowing organizations to manage and optimize their IT operations across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Collaborations with software vendors are crucial for expanding the functionality and compatibility of AIOps solutions. Integrating popular software applications and tools allows AIOps platforms to provide a more comprehensive view of IT operations. For example, partnerships with major enterprise software vendors enable AIOps solutions to integrate with ITSM (IT Service Management) platforms, ensuring a seamless workflow and enhancing overall operational efficiency. These partnerships extend across various segments of the technology industry, including cloud service providers, software vendors, and system integrators, unlocking new avenues for market growth and enhancing the value proposition of AIOps solutions.



Challenge: Overreliance on automation.



AIOPs leverage automation to streamline and enhance various IT operations tasks. This factor includes automated incident detection, response, and resolution and the automation of routine maintenance tasks. Automation is intended to improve efficiency, reduce manual workloads, and enable rapid responses to IT incidents. More reliance on automation may lead to unintended consequences, especially if the automated processes cannot adapt to unforeseen scenarios. The system may respond inappropriately to novel issues or complex situations not covered by predefined automation rules. Automated processes need a more nuanced understanding of human operators' context. Sometimes, the system may need to be more accurate with data or events, leading to accurate assessments and potentially misguided automated actions.



Some of the major players operating in the global AIOPs market are:



• Appdynamics (Cisco Systems Inc.)

• BMC Software Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Bigpanda Inc.

• Dynatrace Inc.

• Elastic NV

• Extrahop Networks Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• HCL Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Logz.Io (Logshero Ltd.)

• Loom Systems Ltd. (Service Now Inc.)

• Micro Focus International plc

• Moogsoft Inc.

• New Relic Inc.

• ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

• Resolve Systems LLC

• Sumo Logic Inc.

• Splunk Inc.

• Stackstate BV

• Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

• Zenoss Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component



• Platform

• Services



By Deployment



• On-Premise

• Cloud



By Application



• Application Performance Management

• Infrastructure Management

• Network & Security Management

• Real-Time Analytics

• Others



By Organization Size



• SMEs

• Large Enterprises



By Industry Verticals



• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Telecom & IT

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



