AMN Healthcare Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek

DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, has been recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024. This recognition is a tribute to AMN Healthcare’s excellence in corporate citizenship and commitment to Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG and is based on two metrics:



The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA. Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. 17,000 U.S. residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company’s CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

"We are proud to be recognized, for the fifth consecutive year, for our commitment to a healthy, just, equitable, and sustainable world where all can thrive," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "AMN Healthcare embraces this commitment and will continue our dedication to creating sustainable and equitable outcomes as we empower the future of care and the health of our communities."

