Global Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 19.49 billion in 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 37.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A system that offers a combination of informational and entertaining material or services is known as an infotainment system, and it is typically seen in modern automobiles. An In-Vehicle-Infotainment system's typical features include the ability to provide navigation while the vehicle is in motion, the management of audio-visual entertainment content, the provision of entertainment for passengers in the rear seats, and connectivity with smartphones to enable hands-free operation via voice commands.

The Infotainment Options let drivers keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road, which ultimately results in a safer experience when they are inside the vehicle. It is essential that the information and entertainment options, such as menus and apps, be logically organised, and that users be able to access features with minimal effort in order to reduce the risk of accidents. Additionally, speech and audio instructions need to be the foundation of the platform for in-car apps, and drivers need to have the ability to navigate menus or apps.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-infotainment-market/request-sample

Utilisation of cloud technology and the expansion of the smartphone market

According to Straits Research, “The global electric vehicle infotainment market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.49 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.12% from 2022 to 2030.” By the end of the year 2030, half of the entire cost of an automobile will be devoted just to the expense of automotive electronics. Electronics, sensors, and infotainment systems are going to be the primary growth drivers in this industry.

Between 2017 and 2022, there was a significant growth of 49.89 percent in the number of people using smartphones that were powered by Android. As Android operating systems are one of the most popular choices among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for mid- to high-end automobile segments, a trend that is analogous to this one is anticipated to emerge in the automotive industry. Because of the rise in sales of low-end automobiles, the cost of Android-based chipsets that are incorporated in the infotainment system has been optimised, which has driven the growth of the Android OS market for automotive infotainment systems.

Numerous sorts of cloud technology may be found in today's automobiles. By utilising the cloud, vehicles will be able to interact with one another to help reduce the number of collisions that occur and to keep traffic information and maps up to current. Although the use of cloud computing in automobiles is not a recent innovation, this technology is advancing at a breakneck pace because to the collaboration and partnership between the automotive sector and software companies. The services that Volvo provides to its customers serve as a striking illustration of how cloud computing may be utilised in a vehicle for functions more than simply providing entertainment.

E-call and telematics regulations imposed by the government

Future improvements to commuter safety and security are anticipated thanks to technologies like telematics and in-vehicle infotainment, which are presently in their main stages of research and adoption. The regulatory organisations are eager to impose rules for the use of telematics systems. Numerous industrialised and developing nations, including the US, Brazil, Russia, and the EU, have either implemented or intend to implement telematics-related regulations for services like emergency call (e-call) and stolen vehicle monitoring (SVT). The trend of legislation pertaining to passenger safety and security is being followed by developing nations like China and India, which will expand the market for telematics and entertainment solutions.

Regional Overview of Electric Vehicle Infotainment

When broken down by geographical segmentation, the European area holds the largest market share in 2021, coming in at 46.44 percent. The presence of major automobile manufacturers, the availability of skilled labour, and technical advancements are all factors that are contributing to the expansion of the electric vehicle infotainment market in the European area. In addition to the strict pollution requirements that have been enforced by the authorities, the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region is a key driver in the expansion of the industry.

The remaining market regions around the world are anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 53.9%. The market demand is being driven by factors such as an increase in disposable income, the availability of electric vehicle infrastructure, a rise in the ownership of automobiles, and the integration of infotainment with ADAS systems and the cloud in North America and Asia Pacific.

Competitors in Electric Vehicle Infotainment

Consolidation may be seen throughout the Electric vehicle infotainment business. The leading firms in the in-vehicle entertainment industry are as follows: Harman International (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

Recent developments by key players

Bosch created a high-performance infotainment domain computing system in December 2021 that was specifically designed for the cars of today and future. It facilitates the swift introduction of technologies like as in-car communication, in-car payment, video streaming, voice assistants, and more. The Information domain computer gives car makers a powerful, versatile, scalable, and cost-effective control unit for the next generation of in-vehicle technology. It supports numerous in-vehicle systems in a single package.

The MultiViu Sports display platform, a highly customizable instrument cluster for motorcycles and motor scooters, was introduced by Continental in December 2021. Based on a scalable development framework, MultiViu Sports displays may be readily modified to meet the needs of various motorcycle riders. Major Austrian manufacturer KTM is already utilising the technology and will install the seven-inch MultiViu Sports 7 on its KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S.

Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Infotainment

By System Type

Multimedia

Heads-up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Rear Seat Entertainment

By Connectivity Type

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wireless

Wired Connectivity

By End use

BEV (Battery Electric vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric vehicle)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-infotainment-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com