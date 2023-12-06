Global Cell Line Development Market Research Report 2023: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2030 - Patent Expirations and Biosimilars, & Collaborations and Acquisitions Fuel Demand

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services (Reagents And Media, Equipment), By Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), By Type of Cell Line, By Source, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell line development market size is expected to reach USD 10.09 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.81% from 2023 to 2030

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the cell line development (CLD) market is an increase in vaccine production around the world, especially after the spread of coronavirus. Rising use of new healthcare technology and rising cancer incidences, create more attractive and lucrative growth prospects for the CLD market. The expansion and growth of the biologics sector will also be a major CLD market development determinant.





The increasing product launches of technologically improved products for CLD are likely to drive market expansion. For example, CYTENA, a BICO subsidiary, introduced a new platform for entirely automated stable cell line development in October 2021.

To enable cost-effective and better laboratory automation, the system integrates CYTENA's best-in-class liquid handling information with its existing established single-cell dispensing technology. BICO's Bio Convergence agenda is advanced through the broadening of accessibility to the advancement of next-generation medical services such as antibody treatments, gene therapies, and biosimilar production.



Moreover, according to the July 2021 Pharma Manufacturing Updates, approximately 20 drugs, comprising a few blockbusters including Novartis' Entresto & Biogen's Spinraza, are going to have their patents scheduled to expire in 2023. The expiration of branded pharmaceuticals has resulted in the creation of biosimilars. As a result, the requirement for cell line development is increasing. Thus, it will drive the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing company strategies such as collaboration, expansion, and acquisitions are also driving the market growth. For instance, ProBioGen and Granite Bio collaborated in July 2022 to provide GMP manufacturing & cell line development solutions and support Granite Bio's mAb pipeline development. Similarly, in June 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation announced a USD 1.6 billion investment to improve and expand the cell culture production capabilities of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Furthermore, in October 2022, Cytiva, acquired CEVEC Pharmaceuticals, a prominent German producer of advanced CLD & viral vector manufacturing technology. Through this development, CEVEC will help Cytiva maintain its leadership position in biomanufacturing technologies.



However, the high capital expenses and expenditure needed to construct research and development capabilities would be a barrier to the cell line development industry.



Cell Line Development Market Report Highlights

By product, the reagents and media segment accounted for the largest share of 43.78% in 2022. Due to their cost-intensive nature and frequent use in the manufacturing of biologics, these items account for the biggest revenue share.

By source, the mammalian cell line segment accounted for the largest share of 72.62% in 2022.Its rapid expansion is a result of the effective manufacture of biopharmaceuticals by mammalian cell lines, as they are able to express complex proteins that are identical to those found in humans.

By type of cell line, the recombinant cell lines companies segment accounted for the largest share of 31.79% in 2022 due to its widespread application in biologics manufacturing processes, gene activation, including protein interactions.

By application, the bioproduction segment held the largest market share of 46.30% in 2022. Factors such as increased in-vitro research activities, product safety and efficacy concerns, the demand for biosimilars, and rising demand for cellular therapies are driving the bioproduction industry.

North America held the larger share of 39.22% in 2022 due to the presence of constant technological improvements followed by new discoveries sparking the adoption of newer processes for bioproduction. The presence of rigorous activities carried out by research businesses operating in this region, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), which provide high-quality CLD services, is contributing to growth.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Lonza

WuXi PharmaTech

Advanced Instruments

Berkeley Lights

Creative BioLabs

Corning Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Patent expiration of blockbuster biologics

3.3.2. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies

3.3.3. Increasing vaccine production

3.3.4. Technological advancement for the cell line development

3.3.5. Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.3.6. Growing R&D investments in biotechnology sector

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. Presence of complicated regulatory framework

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product & Services Business Analysis

4.1. Global cell line development market: Product & Services Movement Analysis

4.2. Reagents and media

4.2.1. Reagents and media Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Equipment

4.3.1. Equipment Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Automated Systems

4.3.3. Centrifuges

4.3.4. Bioreactors

4.3.5. Storage equipment

4.3.6. Others

4.4. Accessories and consumables

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. Source Business Analysis

5.1. Global cell line development market: Source Movement Analysis

5.2. Mammalian cell line

5.2.1. Mammalian cell line Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-mammalian cell line

5.3.1. Non-mammalian cell line Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Insects

5.3.3. Amphibians



Chapter 6. Type of Cell Lines Business Analysis

6.1. Global cell line development market: Type of Cell Lines Movement Analysis

6.2. Recombinant cell lines

6.2.1. Recombinant cell lines Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Hybridomas

6.4. Continuous cell lines

6.5. Primary cell lines



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Global cell line development market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. Bioproduction

7.2.1. Bioproduction Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Drug discovery

7.4. Toxicity testing

7.5. Tissue engineering



Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Global Cell line development market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/honmoi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment