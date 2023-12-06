The Impact of IoT on Sport

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Sport - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Internet of Things (IoT) describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. Companies in the sports industry can realize value from the data collected by IoT technologies. For example, data regarding an athlete's performance collected by wearables using sensors can be sent to coaches, fans, or a medical team through control systems that track and monitor connected devices.



Sports teams, companies, federations, and broadcasters are exploring the utility of IoT technologies in the sports industry. Wearables including sensors are commonplace in sport. Fans are more tech-enabled than ever before and we can expect to see IoT being used in the sector in a way that appeals to sports fans and increases their engagement.



The global IoT market will grow to $1.2 trillion by 2027. IoT use cases in the sports industry include wearable technologies by athletes and the integration of IoT in digital apps to further fan engagement.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the internet of things theme and looks at its impact on the sports sector.

The value chain for IoT is divided into five layers: physical, connectivity, data, apps, and services.

The report includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for IoT.

It also includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in sport, using IoT.

This report will help readers understand the business benefits that could be derived from IoT technologies. In addition, the report identifies the technology vendors that are leading across the IoT market. The report uncovers the sports federations that are excelling in the IoT theme within the thematic scorecard.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Sports Challenges

The Impact of IoT on Sport

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

IoT Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Formula One

National Football League

Major League Baseball

BT Sport

Nike

National Basketball Association

International Automobile Federation

International Olympic Committee

STATSports

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

ShotTracker

Fanplay IoT

MoovLab. KAGR

Kinexon

Opta

Krossover

ChyronHego

Nike

